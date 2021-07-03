Shaftesbury CL Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence for 6 Rathbone Place, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks permission for a number of licensable activities including the sale of alcohol and late night refreshment. Opening hours of 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday; 10am to midnight Friday to Saturday; and 12noon to 10.30pm on Sunday.

The applicant states: “The previous licence holder, TYL UK Ltd, surrendered the premises licence and licence ref: 19/05916/LIPVM has now lapsed. This application is made by the landlord to reinstate that licence on identical terms.”

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/06214/LIPN, 6 Rathbone Place, London W1T 1HL.

The last date for making a representation is 22 July 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.