Java Whiskers cat cafe at 105 Great Portland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Java Whiskers (UK) Ltd has applied to vary the premises licence at 105 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia.

The premises is described as a “cat cafe” with a mission is “to raise the public awareness of homeless cats” and “find forever homes for as many cats as possible”.

The applicant states they want to extend the opening hours and also the time they sell alcohol to 10pm everyday.

The current licence allows the sale of alcohol on the premises from 10am to 8pm every day.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/06447/LIPV, 105 Great Portland Street London W1W 6QF.

The last date for making a representation is 29 July 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.