An application has been made to Camden Council for a minor variation of the premises licence at the ground floor and basement restaurant at 48 Grafton Way, Fitzrovia.

The applicant seeks to “amend premises information and premises business hours” so that the business closes at midnight from Monday to Saturday and 11.30pm on Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-MVARY\105870, 48 Grafton Way, London W1T 5DZ. The last date for making a representation is 4 August 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.