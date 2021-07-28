An application has been made to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 23 Rathbone Place, on the corner of Gresse Street in Fitzrovia.

Permission is sought for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises and for late night refreshment.

The hours of licensable activities applied for are: 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday; 10am to midnight on Friday and Saturday; and 12 noon to 10.30pm on Sunday. The applicant has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

According to the application the licence applied for is a “shadow licence”.

“A shadow licence is a term used to describe a second or subsequent licence for premises where a licence already exists. A ‘shadow licence’ may therefore replicate the authorised licensable activities, hours and conditions of an existing licence or it may differ in all respects,” states Camden’s Statement of Licensing Policy.

“The effect of holding a ‘shadow licence’ could be that in the event of an existing licence being revoked, suspended, surrendered or lapsing, the holder of a “shadow licence” can use that “shadow licence” immediately to allow the holder to continue operating at the premises. The holder of the ‘shadow licence’ could be the freeholder of the premises, the existing premises licence holder or any other person,” states the policy.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\105928, 23 Rathbone Place W1T 1HZ.

The last date for making a representation is 20 August 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.