East Shack Limited has made an application to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 24 Torrington Place, Fitzrovia.

The premises is described as a grocery shop and the applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 8am to 10pm every day.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW10615, 24 Torrington Place, London WC1E 7HJ. The last date for making a representation is 24 August 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.