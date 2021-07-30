An application has been made to Camden Council to vary the premises licence at My Hotel, 11-13 Bayley Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant seeks to amend the premises information, business hours, licensable activities, and conditions.

The proposed variation would extend the terminal hour the premises is open to the public to midnight every day, to extend the terminal hour for the sale of alcohol until 11.30pm every day, and to revise a condition to take account of the new hours.

The application to vary these hours is to reflect a change in the operating hours of the restaurant, and does not seek to change the hours for licensable activities for residents of the hotel, states the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\106006, 11-13 Bayley Street WC1B 3HD. The last date for making a representation is 24 August 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to the application.