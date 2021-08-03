Commercial and residential block built in 1972 will be demolished. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Carburton Street in Fitzrovia will be partly closed from this August as yet another demolition and rebuild project gets underway.

The footway and carriageway on the north side of Carburton Street between Great Portland Street and Bolsover Street will be closed for two years from 9 August so it can be used by demolition and construction traffic while the project takes place.

Carburton Street will be closed to motor vehicles but open to pedestrians and cyclists. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Construction management plan shows where street will be closed. Image: RED Construction Group Ltd.

The footway on the south side will remain open and the remaining carriageway will remain open for cycles only in both directions.

In 2020 Westminster Council gave planning permission to 204 GP Street (Jersey) Ltd for the demolition of 204A Great Portland Street, an end block built in 1972 that includes part of Bolsover Street and Carburton Street, and to construct a new building on basement, ground and first to eighth floors.

The basement and ground floors will be a commercial unit, and the remainder of the building for up to 37 flats for sale on the open market. Westminster council accepted a payment in lieu of affordable housing.