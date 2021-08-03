The London Cocktail Club Limited has applied to Westminster Council to vary the premises licence at: Basement, Portland House, 4 Great Portland Street, Fitzrovia.

The application seeks to: vary the terminal hour from 23.30 Thursdays to 00.30 the following morning for film, live music, recorded music, late night refreshment and retail sale of alcohol; and to vary the terminal hour from 00.00 Fridays and Saturdays to 01:30 the following morning for film, live music, recorded music, late night refreshment and retail sale of alcohol. No changes are sought for Sunday to Wednesday.

The applicant has offered a number of conditions to support the application. The variation is a time limited extension until 30 March 2023 only.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/07628/LIPV, Basement, Portland House, 4 Great Portland Street, London W1W 8QJ.

The last date for making a representation is 29 August 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.