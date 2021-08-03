Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision

2021/3696/PVL Pret A Manger 64-72 New Oxford Street WC1A 1AZ 6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday-Friday 08:00-20:00 Saturday-Sunday 08:00-18:00 Renewal Application (from 01/10/2021) REGISTERED 30-07-2021

2021/3690/PVL Pret A Manger 100 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TT 15 Tables and 30 Chairs Monday-Saturday 08:00-23:00 Sunday 08:00-22:00 Renewal Application (from 01/10/2021) REGISTERED 30-07-2021

2021/3667/PVL Palms Of Goa 12 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LU 4 Tables, 12 Chairs and 2 Umbrellas (In Parking Bay) Monday-Friday 12:00-22:00 Saturday 17:30-22:00 New Application REGISTERED 29-07-2021

2021/3665/TC Fitzrovia 18 Goodge Street London W1T 2QD 5 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00-23:00 Friday to Saturday 10:00-23:30 Sunday 12:00-22:30 Renewal Application REGISTERED 29-07-2021

2021/3659/TC Fitzrovia 18 Goodge Street London W1T 2QD 5 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00-23:00 Friday to Saturday 10:00-23:30 Sunday 12:00-22:30 WITHDRAWN 29-07-2021 Withdrawn Decision

2021/3601/P University College London Central Building Malet Place London WC1E 6BT Temporary installation of plant equipment and ductwork, scaffolding and associated external works. REGISTERED 28-07-2021

2021/3132/L 79 Guilford Street London WC1N 1DF Replacement of 3rd floor joists and additional joists to ground-2nd floors REGISTERED 27-07-2021

2021/3340/P 80 Charlotte Street London W1T 4DF Erection of an open-sided pavilion structure on 7th floor terrace REGISTERED 26-07-2021

2021/3157/P Arthur Stanley House 40 – 50 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RN Details pursuant to Condition 22 (Bird & Bat Boxes) granted under reference planning permission 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 (for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House, reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) and 10 residential units) namely amendments to the lightwell windows at basement level on Tottenham Street and massing of the north and west elevations to the rear of the building. REGISTERED 26-07-2021

2021/3013/P 40 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LE Erection of new sixth floor level with terrace to provide Class E office floorspace with provision of relocated plant enclosure and PV panels above; external alterations to existing fifth floor and cycle parking provision at basement level. REGISTERED 26-07-2021

2021/3564/PVL Starbucks Coffee 112-116 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HH 6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday-Saturday 08:00-23:00 Sunday 08:00-22:00 New Application REGISTERED 23-07-2021

2021/2927/P 34 Fitzroy Square London W1T 6EY Details pursuant to Condition 4 (Specifics for permanent privacy screen prior to roof terrace use) granted under reference 2018/2792/P dated 03/08/18 for a new roof terrace to the rear of the buildings at first floor level and minor internal alterations. REGISTERED 23-07-2021

2021/2766/P 18 Grafton Mews London W1T 5JG Installation of replacement front elevation windows and door, together with the reconfiguration of roof terrace and alterations to roof REGISTERED 21-07-2021

2021/3506/PVL Happy Bones Coffee Ltd 114 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AQ 6 Tables, 12 Benches, 8 Barriers and 3 Planters Monday-Saturday 08:00-23:00 Sunday 08:00-22:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 20-07-2021 Refused

2021/2880/A 13 Warren Street London W1T 5LH Externally Illuminated fascia sign and new externally illuminated projecting sign. REGISTERED 19-07-2021

2021/2967/P 164-167 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7JE Replacement of sliding double doors and fixed sidelights in recessed position with like-for-like doors and sidelights, repositioned to align with main frontage and enclose open lobby recess area. REGISTERED 16-07-2021

2021/2907/P 19-30 Whittington House Alfred Place London WC1E 7EA Details of cycle storage required by condition 4 of planning permission ref: 2017/0258/P dated 30/10/2017 (for the change of use of ground floor to B1 office use). FINAL DECISION 15-07-2021 Granted

2021/3416/TC Gigs 12 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RE 5 Tables, 20 Chairs, 3 Barriers, 2 Umbrellas and 4 Planters (in Parking Bay on Whitfield Street) Monday-Wednesday 11:00-21:00 Thursday-Saturday 11:00-22:00 Sunday 12:00-19:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 14-07-2021 Granted

2021/3404/L The British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG Installation of ventilation grille on the ground floor western side elevation, new cast iron downpipes, and replacement windows on the Hirayama Studio and lowering of the ground level on the north side of the building. Internal works to include installation of new utility access stair and hand rail, new mechanically operated conservation blinds, internal redecoration including renovating plaster, new light fittings and repair of underfloor heating system, repairs of existing doors, windows, repair to walls and re-render on south, east and west elevations. REGISTERED 14-07-2021

2021/3371/P The British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG Installation of ventilation grille on the ground floor western side elevation, new cast iron downpipes, and replacement windows on the Hirayama Studio and lowering of the ground level on the north side of the building. REGISTERED 14-07-2021

2021/3366/A 187 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PQ Installation of non-illuminated fascia signage on new shopfront under planning application 2021/2933/P REGISTERED 12-07-2021

2021/3347/T 43- 45 Gower Street London WC1E 6HH FRONT GARDEN: 1 x London Plane (Platanus x Hispanica) (T157) – Fell to ground level. 3 x Trees of Heaven (Ailanthus Altissima (T158, T159 & T160) – Fell Ground Level. REGISTERED 12-07-2021

2021/2939/P 6th Floor, Butler House 177-178 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NY Use of sixth floor as offices REGISTERED 12-07-2021

2021/2933/P 187 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PQ Installation of new shopfront (with fascia signage – see application 2021/3366/A) REGISTERED 12-07-2021

2021/3320/T Bedford Square Gardens Beford Square London WC1B 3HH IN GARDENS: 1 x London Plane (Platanus x hispanica) (T94) – End-weight reduction to specified extent, remove largest diameter section (approx. 22cm x 1m – one of three forks) at end of major NW lateral branch. 2 x Holly (Ilex aquifolium) (T114 & T122) – Lift low canopy to give pedestrian clearance to 2.5 m over footpath. 1 x Portugal Laurel (Laurocerasus lusitanica) (T115) – Reduce faulted limb(s), between 1m – 4m off upright stems in contact with neighbouring tree to remove rubbing limbs and prevent further damage to either tree. 1 x London Plane (Platanus x hispanica) (T94) – Remove specified limb(s), 15m SW over internal footpath, off large limb, branch approx. 4m x 9cm with epicormic growth on underside. REGISTERED 09-07-2021

2021/3319/T 23 Bloomsbury Square London WC1A 2PJ SIDE GARDEN: 3 x London Planes (Platanus x Hispanica) (T1, T2 & T3) – End-weight reduction to previous reduction points on lateral branches. REGISTERED 09-07-2021

2021/2890/P University College Hospital 235 Euston Road London NW1 2BU Installation of 5 air purifier units positioned at 1st floor level and replacement of curved section of glazed skin with digital advertising screen located on the north east corner of the Hospital building on Euston Road and Tottenham Court Road. REGISTERED 07-07-2021

2021/0199/A University College Hospital 235 Euston Road London NW1 2BU Display of digital advertising screen (designated display area measuring 12m high by 8m wide) on the north east corner of the Hospital building on Euston Road and Tottenham Court Road. REGISTERED 07-07-2021

2021/3280/TC Cuisine 5NN Ltd t/a Easy Tiger Easy Tiger 54 Warren Street W1T 5NN 3 tables and 6 chairs on either side of the road, totaling 6 tables and 12chairs Monday-Saturday 11:30-21:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 06-07-2021 Granted

2021/3196/P Former Quite Contemplation Room 2 Gower Street London WC1E 6BT Erection of a secure cycle docking facility. REGISTERED 06-07-2021

2021/3194/P Medaware Building Gower Street London WC1E 6BT Erection of two secure cycle docking facilities to create 24 bicycle spaces. REGISTERED 06-07-2021

2021/2805/P Maple House 149 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NF The installation of a 10m rooftop stub tower supporting 12 no. antennas installed on new support poles fixed to the new tower headframe, 3 no. 0.6m dishes; retention of 1 no. 0.3m dish, 4 no. cabinets and 2 no. cabinets on a steel platform, the removal of redundant equipment and steelwork and development ancillary thereto. REGISTERED 06-07-2021

2021/3266/PVL Franco Manca 98 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TR 6 Tables, 12 Chairs, 3 Barriers, 2 Umbrellas and 4 Heaters Monday-Saturday 09:00-23:00 Sunday 09:00-22:00 New Application FINAL DECISION 05-07-2021 Granted

2021/2655/A 213-216 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PS Display of 2 X hanging signs, externally halo illuminated and non-illuminated lettering at fascia level to front of property REGISTERED 05-07-2021

2021/3197/L British Museum, Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG Refurbishment of 3 no. existing doors and replacement of 1 no. existing door, installation of fire detection system, emergency lighting and firestopping works to a riser duct to the North Stair. REGISTERED 02-07-2021

2021/3215/T 29 Bedford Place London WC1B 5JH FRONT GARDEN: 1 x Bay (T2) – Reduce crown by 1m all over to maintain shape. FINAL DECISION 01-07-2021 No Objection to Works to Tree(s) in CA

2021/3212/T 30 Bedford Place London WC1B 5JH FRONT GARDEN: 1 x Bay (T1) – Reduce crown by 1m all over to maintain shape. FINAL DECISION 01-07-2021 No Objection to Works to Tree(s) in CA