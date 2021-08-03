Eighteen planning applications were validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia during July 2021.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated ‘to let’ board on the face of the building at a height of 2.5m above pavement level and measuring 0.6m and 0.45m.
32 Rathbone Place London W1T 1JQ Ref. No: 21/05115/AD7 | Received: Mon 26 Jul 2021 | Validated: Mon 26 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of facing materials pursuant to Condition 4 of planning permission dated 6 August 2019 (RN: 19/03311/FULL).
(Including Basement And Ground Floor 45 Berners Street) Car Park At 12 – 13 Wells Mews London W1T 3HE Ref. No: 21/04991/ADFULL | Received: Wed 21 Jul 2021 | Validated: Wed 21 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 4 of planning permission dated 4 December 2017 (RN: 17/08905/FULL) for use of building as dual/alternative use as either office (Class B1) or educational college (Class D1); NAMELY, to allow education use to operate between 07.30 and 00.00 Midnight Monday to Friday as opposed to 07.30 and 20.00 Monday to Friday.
Grofton House 377 – 381 Euston Road London NW1 3AU Ref. No: 21/04983/FULL | Received: Wed 21 Jul 2021 | Validated: Wed 21 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 1 of planning permission dated 13th March 2020 (RN 19/09580/FULL) for the installation of a new shopfront. NAMELY, to provied approved plans to include the installation of fabric awning and fold-down bench seat.
Threeways House 40-44 Clipstone Street London W1W 7EB Ref. No: 21/04926/FULL | Received: Mon 19 Jul 2021 | Validated: Wed 28 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 14 of planning permission dated 5th November 2020 (RN 20/04765/FULL) for the use of basement and ground floors as retail (Class A1), first and second floor as two self contained residential units (Class C3), along with associated exterior works and alterations including painting, roof lights, fenestration alterations and lighting. NAMELY, to modify condition 14 to allow some minor flexibly in use across the E use class. The flexibility would allow for restaurant/café use as well as retail, in a local centre within the CAZ, where such uses are supported in principle, as demonstrated by planning permission 20/00754/FULL.
78 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QSRef. No: 21/04911/FULL | Received: Mon 19 Jul 2021 | Validated: Mon 19 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of two areas of the public highway measuring 4.69m x 1.23m and 4.1m x 0.4m for placing of 9 tables, 18 chairs, and 3 planters in connection with the ground and basement unit.
29 Rathbone Place London W1T 1JG Ref. No: 21/04897/TCH | Received: Sun 18 Jul 2021 | Validated: Sun 18 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to Conditions 4, 5 and 7 of planning permission dated 6 October 2020 (RN 20/01869/FULL), namely the submission of detailed drawings of sections with key details through new ground floor facade; stall riser to be solid masonry and top lights to be openable; and details of the cycle parking.
Basement And Ground Floor 41-42 Foley Street London W1W 7TS Ref. No: 21/04888/ADFULL | Received: Fri 16 Jul 2021 | Validated: Fri 16 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Installation of telecommunications equipment and associated ancillary works at main roof level.
The Plaza 120 Oxford Street London W1D 1LT Ref. No: 21/04836/FULL | Received: Thu 15 Jul 2021 | Validated: Thu 15 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors as four self-contained residential dwellings (Class C3).
72 – 74 Wells Street London W1T 3QG Ref. No: 21/04723/FULL | Received: Mon 12 Jul 2021 | Validated: Mon 12 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of an LED fascia sign above entrance measuring 4.68m x 2.08m and two non illuminated projecting signs measuring 0.70m x 0.70m.94 – 98 Oxford Street London W1D 1BZ Ref. No: 21/04732/ADV | Received: Mon 12 Jul 2021 | Validated: Mon 12 Jul 2021 | Status: Decided
- Amendements to planning permission dated 19th October 2020 (RN 20/06427/FULL) for the erection of roof extension at fifth floor level in connection with the existing fifth floor flat. Increase in height to the lift shaft and roof height on the Bolsolver Street elevation, installation of replacement windows, glazing at basement level on the Bolsover Street elevation, an additional doorway on the Bolsover Street elevation and railings, alterations to the shopfront and signage on the Great Portland Street elevation, partial re-opening of the lightwells at basement level on the Bolsover Street elevation, removal of rooflight at the rear of the ground floor/basement flat within existing lightwell and installation of air conditioning units within an acoustic screen at roof level. NAMELY, to allow a further detail of arrangement of Flues adjacent to lift shaft.
65 Bolsover Street London W1W 5NL Ref. No: 21/04703/NMA | Received: Mon 12 Jul 2021 | Validated: Mon 12 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Erection of mansard roof extension to create new fourth floor for use as dwelling (Class C3).
30 Foley Street London W1W 7TJ Ref. No: 21/04713/FULL | Received: Mon 12 Jul 2021 | Validated: Mon 12 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to Parts 1-3 of Condition 42 of planning permission dated 14 August 2020 (18/10588/FULL), namely the submission of a desktop study; site investigation and remediation strategy.
204A Great Portland Street London W1W 5NP Ref. No: 21/04652/ADFULL | Received: Fri 09 Jul 2021 | Validated: Fri 09 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of an externally illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.35m X 2.0m.7-8 Market Place London W1W 8AG Ref. No: 21/04644/ADV | Received: Fri 09 Jul 2021 | Validated: Fri 09 Jul 2021 | Status: Decided
- Use of the public highway for the placing of 8 tables, 16 chairs and 2 barriers in two areas measuring 3.4m x 1.8m and 3.5m x 1.8m in association with a proposed food and drink premises.
Windsor House 40-41 Great Castle Street London W1W 8LU Ref. No: 21/04609/TCH | Received: Thu 08 Jul 2021 | Validated: Thu 08 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Installation of two devices on the facade of 318 (forming part of 314-322) Regent Street (W1B 3BL) for the purpose of providing free WiFi to the general public on Regent Street.
318 – 322 Regent Street London W1B 3BL Ref. No: 21/04594/LBC | Received: Thu 08 Jul 2021 | Validated: Thu 08 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Creation of external courtyard at rear ground floor; removal of glazed lanterns in rear ground floor roof and replacement with two walk-on glazed rooflight and modifications to existing rear first floor window and openings to create access to proposed roof terrace accessed from rear first floor level.
111 – 113 Great Titchfield Street London. Ref. No: 21/04497/FULL | Received: Fri 02 Jul 2021 | Validated: Wed 14 Jul 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of one internally illuminated projecting sign measuring 750mm x 750mm.Basement To First Floor 7-9 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RGRef. No: 21/03584/ADV | Received: Sun 30 May 2021 | Validated: Thu 01 Jul 2021 | Status: Decided