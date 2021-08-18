F55 G Chateau SARL (Societe a responsabilite limitee — Luxembourg equivalent of Ltd Co.) has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 58-62 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia.

“The application is for a shadow licence. All conditions which currently apply to premises

licence number PREM-LIC/3085 to be attached to the shadow licence,” states the applicant.

“A shadow licence is a term used to describe a second or subsequent licence for premises where a licence already exists. A ‘shadow licence’ may therefore replicate the authorised licensable activities, hours and conditions of an existing licence or it may differ in all respects,” states Camden’s Statement of Licensing Policy.

“The effect of holding a ‘shadow licence’ could be that in the event of an existing licence being revoked, suspended, surrendered or lapsing, the holder of a “shadow licence” can use that “shadow licence” immediately to allow the holder to continue operating at the premises. The holder of the ‘shadow licence’ could be the freeholder of the premises, the existing premises licence holder or any other person,” states the policy.

The hours for licensable activities are from 10am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to midnight Friday and Saturday, and 10am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\106164, 58-62 Charlotte Street, London W1T 2NU. The last date for making a representation is 7 September 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.