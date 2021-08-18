There have been nine planning applications to date in August 2021 registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward (this list will be updated a few days after the end of the month).
The list includes an application for a roof extension at 86-90 Cleveland Street (building with launderette).
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/3837/P
|Wiener Library Institute Of Contemporary History 29 Russell Square London WC1B 5DP
|Alterations to external entrance steps
|REGISTERED
|11-08-2021
|2021/3245/P
|86-90 Cleveland Court Cleveland Street London W1T 6NH
|Erection of single storey roof extension to provide two flats (Class C3).
|REGISTERED
|11-08-2021
|2021/3228/L
|Wiener Library Institute Of Contemporary History 29 Russell Square London WC1B 5DP
|Alterations to external entrance steps
|REGISTERED
|11-08-2021
|2021/3846/L
|School Of Oriental And African Studies UoL 10 Philips Building Thornhaugh Street London WC1H 0XG
|Replacement of HVAC and fire suppression systems serving Lower Ground Floor Archive. Formation of new Collections Care and Digitisation Suite on Lower Ground Floor. Associated Mechanical and Electrical works on Basement level.
|REGISTERED
|10-08-2021
|2021/3244/P
|School Of Oriental And African Studies UoL 10 Philips Building Thornhaugh Street London WC1H 0XG
|Replacement of HVAC and fire suppression systems serving Lower Ground Floor Archive. Formation of new Collections Care and Digitisation Suite on Lower Ground Floor. Associated Mechanical and Electrical works on Basement level.
|REGISTERED
|10-08-2021
|2021/3794/PVL
|Norma 8 Charlotte Street Fitzrovia London W1T 2LS
|6 Tables, 16 Chairs, 2 Barriers, 4 Umbrellas and 4 Planters (In Parking Bay as part of the Charlotte Street Streatery) Monday-Saturday 10:30-22:00 Variation Application
|FINAL DECISION
|06-08-2021
|Refused
|2021/2950/P
|13 Warren Street London W1T 5LH
|New extract and fresh air intake louvered grilles on side elevation.
|REGISTERED
|06-08-2021
|2021/2872/P
|43 Whitfield Street London W1T 4HD
|Replacement of existing windows with double glazing windows, removal of the existing roof plant and installation of new plant room and the installation of photovoltaic panels on the fifth floor flat roof and associated works.
|REGISTERED
|02-08-2021
|2021/2339/P
|53 Charlotte Street London W1T 4PA
|Change of use of basement from ancillary storage space to ground floor retail unit (Use Class E), to residential (Use Class C3), excavation of front lightwell and installation of metal railings, new pavement lights.
|REGISTERED
|02-08-2021