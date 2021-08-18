There have been nine planning applications to date in August 2021 registered by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward (this list will be updated a few days after the end of the month).

The list includes an application for a roof extension at 86-90 Cleveland Street (building with launderette).

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.