Eight planning applications have been validated to date during August 2021 by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia (this list will be updated a few days after the end of the month).
The list includes details for construction practice at 204A Great Portland Street, alterations to a listed building at 141 Cleveland Street, and tables and chairs on the Bolsover Street elevation of 246-248 Great Portland Street.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Details of evidence of Code of Construction Practice pursuant to Condition 8 of planning permission dated 14 August 2020 (RN: 18/10588/FULL).
204A Great Portland Street London W1W 5NP Ref. No: 21/05549/ADFULL | Received: Wed 11 Aug 2021 | Validated: Wed 11 Aug 2021 | Status: Pending
- Removal of four boiler flues which penetrate the north-east street facing facade of the Grade II listed buildings 139 and 141 Cleveland Street over a two year period. Replacement of four corresponding gas boilers with equivalent electric boilers to obviate the need for external flues and for environmental reasons and consequent refurbishment works over a two year period.
141 Cleveland Street London W1T 6QG Ref. No: 21/05445/LBC | Received: Fri 06 Aug 2021 | Validated: Fri 06 Aug 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of the basement and ground floor west for a use within Class E (Commercial, Business and Service).
Basement West And Ground Floor West Kenilworth House 79 – 80 Margaret Street London W1W 8TA Ref. No: 21/05448/FULL | Received: Fri 06 Aug 2021 | Validated: Fri 06 Aug 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of halo illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.23m x 1.71m. (Linked with 21/05295/LBC)
11 Rathbone Place London W1T 1HW Ref. No: 21/05371/ADV | Received: Wed 04 Aug 2021 | Validated: Wed 04 Aug 2021 | Status: Pending
- Removal of external signage, CCTV camera, and external ATMs. (Linked with 21/04857/LBC)
Basement And Ground Floor 326 Regent Street London W1B 3BL Ref. No: 21/05323/FULL | Received: Tue 03 Aug 2021 | Validated: Wed 04 Aug 2021 | Status: Pending
- Installation of halo illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.23m x 1.71m. (Linked with 21/05371/ADV)
11 Rathbone Place London W1T 1HW Ref. No: 21/05295/LBC | Received: Mon 02 Aug 2021 | Validated: Wed 04 Aug 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of the public highway on the Bolsover Street elevation for the placing of 5 tables and 10 chairs in an area measuring 19.25m x 0.85m in connection with the existing ground floor use.
246-248 Great Portland Street London W1W 5QY Ref. No: 21/05257/TCH | Received: Fri 30 Jul 2021 | Validated: Thu 05 Aug 2021 | Status: Pending
- Removal of external signage, CCTV camera, and external ATMs. (Linked with 21/05323/FULL)
Basement And Ground Floor 326 Regent Street London W1B 3BL Ref. No: 21/04857/LBC | Received: Fri 16 Jul 2021 | Validated: Wed 04 Aug 2021 | Status: Pending