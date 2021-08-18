Eight planning applications have been validated to date during August 2021 by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia (this list will be updated a few days after the end of the month).

The list includes details for construction practice at 204A Great Portland Street, alterations to a listed building at 141 Cleveland Street, and tables and chairs on the Bolsover Street elevation of 246-248 Great Portland Street.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.