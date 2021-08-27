37-41 Mortimer OPCO Ltd has applied to Westminster Council for a variation of their premises licence at Mortimer House 37-41 Mortimer Street, Fitzrovia.

The application is to amend condition 54 of the premises licence: 20/08227/LIPDPS.

The existing condition states: “The number of persons accommodated at any one time in the licensed part of the premises shall not exceed 575 persons (excluding staff) with the following local restrictions for each floor: Ground floor restaurant – 125; Floors 1 to 4 – 125 per floor; Floors 5 and 6 – 200 per floor; Roof Terrace – 25; Floors 1 to 6 and Roof Terrace, subject to a 450 overall cap.”

The proposal is to change condition 54 to read:

“The number of persons accommodated at any one time in the licensed part of the premises shall not exceed 575 persons (excluding staff) with the following local restrictions for each floor: Ground floor restaurant – 125; Floors 1 to 4 – 125 per floor; Floors 5 and 6 – 200 per floor; Roof Terrace – 60; Floors 1 to 6 and Roof Terrace, subject to a 450 overall cap.”

The applicant states:

“Having completed construction of the roof terrace and having conducted a Fire Risk Assessment thereafter the premises licence holder has assessed that the capacity of the roof terrace is 60 persons. There are no changes to the licensable activities authorised by the licence, the hours for licensable activities authorised by the licence, or the conditions of the licence (with the exception of condition 54 as above) sought as part of this variation. The overall capacity of the premises will not increase as part of this application.”

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/08398/LIPV, Mortimer House, 37-41 Mortimer Street, London W1T 3JH.

The last date for submitting a representation is 20 September 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.