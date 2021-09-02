The incident scene on Tottenham Court Road on the morning of August Bank Holiday Monday. Photo: Tango.

Four men have been arrested after a driver crashed a sports utility vehicle (SUV) into a shopfront on Tottenham Court Road near the junction with Goodge Street.

The driver crashed the Range Rover into the front of the Argos store in the early hours of August bank holiday morning, reported My London and other Media.

Police said that four men have been arrested on suspicion of robbery and grievous bodily harm. Earlier the men had used the vehicle to escape police after a robbery in west London.

In a statement to the news site Express.co.uk the Metropolitan Police said:

“At around 01:06hrs on Monday, 30 August a vehicle that made off from police in west London collided with the front of a store at Tottenham Court Road.”