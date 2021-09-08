42-44 Great Titchfield Street.

Her Parlour Limited has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at

Kalon Parlour, 42-44 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is applying for the playing of recorded music from Monday to Wednesday: 09:30 to 19:00; Thursday to Saturday: 09:30 to 20:00; and Sunday: 10:30 to 18:00.

And the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption on the premises from Monday to Wednesday: 12:00 to 19:00; Thursday to Friday: 12:00 to 20:00; Saturday: 12:30 to 20:00; and Sunday: 12:30 to 18:00.

The main use of the premises is described as a “beauty salon and medi-spa”. Alcohol is to be consumed in all the public areas on the premises in designated seating except for the treatment rooms. “Alcohol consumed outside of the premises will be only by patrons seated at tables,” states the applicant.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/09029/LIPN, 42-44 Great Titchfield Street, London W1W 7PY.

The last date for making a representation is Monday 4 October 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.