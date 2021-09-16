Camden Council has registered 30 planning applications so far during September 2021 in Bloomsbury ward. (This list will be updated when new applications are published.)

Among the applications are a number of pavement licences, alterations to a listed building in Percy Street, and a new kitchen extract in Charlotte Place.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.