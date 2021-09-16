Camden green bin.

Camden Council has registered 30 planning applications so far during September 2021 in Bloomsbury ward. (This list will be updated when new applications are published.)

Among the applications are a number of pavement licences, alterations to a listed building in Percy Street, and a new kitchen extract in Charlotte Place.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2021/4503/PVLStarbucks Coffee 175 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NU2 Tables and 4 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00 to 20:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)REGISTERED16-09-2021
2021/3423/P10 Charlotte Place London W1T 1SHInstallation of new kitchen extract ductwork and plant to roof and rear of buildingREGISTERED16-09-2021
2021/4484/PVLLe Pain Quotidien 64 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ET6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 4 Electric Heaters on Goodge Street 2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 2 Electric Heaters on Tottenham Court Road Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 20:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)REGISTERED15-09-2021
2021/4468/PVLMcDonald’s 134 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5BA2 Tables and 4 Chairs on Tottenham Court Road 2 Tables and 8 Chairs on Warren Street Monday-Sunday 08:00-21:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)REGISTERED15-09-2021
2021/3570/P104 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HBReplacement of recessed at rear of property with one flush with the external facade.REGISTERED15-09-2021
2021/3139/P1B Fitzroy Mews London W1T 6DEExternal alteration to involve increase in the window height over the first and second floors and insertion of a balcony within existing mansard roof at the third foor on Mews side elevationREGISTERED15-09-2021
2021/4417/PVLFabrique Ltd 53 Goodge Street London W1T 1TG6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday-Friday 08:00-17:00 Saturday-Sunday 09:00-15:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021REGISTERED13-09-2021
2021/4404/L30-32 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9REAdditional storey to rear annex structure with erection of an external staircase; alterations to fenestration; landscaping works; internal refurbishment and other associated works.REGISTERED10-09-2021
2021/4402/PVLCatalina’s 72 Cleveland Street London W1T 6LZ4 tables, 8 chairs, 4 umbrellas and 9 barriers to be placed in the parking bay Thursday to Saturday 12:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED10-09-2021
2021/4395/PVLThe College Arms 18 Store Street London WC1E 7DH3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday to Sunday 11:00 -22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED10-09-2021
2021/4393/L11-13 Brunswick Centre London WC1N 1AFAlterations in connection with the installation of metal framed sliding window hatch and fixed laminated safety glazing to shopfront, and display of non-illuminated vinyl signage applied internally to glazing and digital screen located inside premises.REGISTERED10-09-2021
2021/3508/A9-11 Tottenham Street London W1T 2AQDisplay of a non-illuminated fascia sign, internally illuminated hanging sign and 2 replacement retractable canvas awnings with centred brand logo.REGISTERED10-09-2021
2021/3500/A11-13 Brunswick Centre London WC1N 1AFDisplay of non-illuminated vinyl signage applied internally to glazing and digital screen located inside premises.WITHDRAWN10-09-2021Withdrawn Decision
2021/3499/P11-13 Brunswick Centre London WC1N 1AFInstallation of metal framed sliding window hatch and fixed laminated safety glazing to shopfront.REGISTERED10-09-2021
2021/3415/P30-32 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9REAdditional storey to rear annex structure with erection of an external staircase; alterations to fenestration; landscaping works; internal refurbishment and other associated works.REGISTERED10-09-2021
2021/4372/L36 Percy Street London W1T 2DHAlterations in connection with the refurbishment of existing office space, including new black aluminum doors and windows to internal courtyard, enlarged replacement roof lanterns and new roof glazing, alterations to rear parapet walls, and installation of new metal railing to rear 1st floor window; Internal alterations include, removal and replacement of non-original partitions at various floor levels, repositioning of spine wall at 2nd floor level, and restoration of original stone staircase.REGISTERED09-09-2021
2021/4366/PVLOle & Steen Retail Unit 4 One Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3AU4 Tables and 8 chairs on Tottenham Court Road 4 Tables and 8 Chairs on Bedford Avenue Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)REGISTERED09-09-2021
2021/3167/P36 Percy Street London W1T 2DHAlterations in connection with the refurbishment of existing office space, including new black aluminum doors and windows to internal courtyard, enlarged replacement roof lanterns and new roof glazing, alterations to rear parapet walls, and installation of new metal railing to rear 1st floor window.REGISTERED09-09-2021
2021/2447/A22 Goodge Street London W1T 2QEDisplay of 1 x solid externally illuminated fascia panel with 3D letters and 1 x projecting signREGISTERED09-09-2021
2021/4342/L14 Gordon Square London WC1H 0ARExternal and internal refurbishment, interior re-ordering and modifications to roof.REGISTERED08-09-2021
2021/4340/PVLRising Sun 46 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ED1 Table, 2 chairs, and 1 barrel with 2 chairs on Windmill Street 1 Table, 4 chairs and 1 barrel with 2 chairs on Tottenham Court Road Monday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application from 01/10/2021REGISTERED08-09-2021
2021/4333/P14 Gordon Square London WC1H 0ARExternal and internal refurbishment, interior re-ordering and modifications to roof.REGISTERED08-09-2021
2021/1200/ATudor House 35 Gresse Street London W1T 1QYDisplay of two non-illuminated entrance signsFINAL DECISION07-09-2021Granted
2021/3418/A145-149 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NEDisplay of 3 internally illuminated fascia panel signs, 2 internally illuminated projecting signs and various window vinyl graphics applied externally and internally to windows at ground floor level on Tottenham Court Road and Grafton Way elevations.REGISTERED06-09-2021
2021/4253/PVLThe Ninth 22 Charlotte St London W1T 2NB7 Tables, 14 Chairs, 2 Umbrellas and 4 Heaters to be placed in the parking bay Monday to Saturday 11:00 – 23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)REGISTERED02-09-2021
2021/3572/AUnit 2 The Qube 101-106 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TTOne internally illuminated fascia sign, one internally illuminated projecting sign and two internal digital screens.REGISTERED02-09-2021
2021/4237/To/s 40 Bedford Place London WC1A 2PJFRONT AREA: 1 x London Plane (Platanus x Hispanica) (T21) – Re-pollard previous points.REGISTERED01-09-2021
2021/4233/PVLCosta Coffee 104 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB2 Tables and 4 Chairs Monday-Saturday 08:00-19:00 Sunday 08:00 to 18:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)FINAL DECISION01-09-2021Granted
2021/4230/PVLCosta Coffee 79 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TB12 Tables, 14 Chairs and 10 Barriers Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 19:00 New ApplicationWITHDRAWN01-09-2021Withdrawn Decision
2021/4013/P112 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PAChange of use of basement and ground floors from commercial (Cass E) to a self-contained flat (Class C3) and installation of pavement rooflights to front.REGISTERED01-09-2021