Camden Council has registered 30 planning applications so far during September 2021 in Bloomsbury ward. (This list will be updated when new applications are published.)
Among the applications are a number of pavement licences, alterations to a listed building in Percy Street, and a new kitchen extract in Charlotte Place.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/4503/PVL
|Starbucks Coffee 175 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NU
|2 Tables and 4 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00 to 20:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)
|REGISTERED
|16-09-2021
|2021/3423/P
|10 Charlotte Place London W1T 1SH
|Installation of new kitchen extract ductwork and plant to roof and rear of building
|REGISTERED
|16-09-2021
|2021/4484/PVL
|Le Pain Quotidien 64 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ET
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 4 Electric Heaters on Goodge Street 2 Tables, 4 Chairs and 2 Electric Heaters on Tottenham Court Road Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 20:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2021
|2021/4468/PVL
|McDonald’s 134 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5BA
|2 Tables and 4 Chairs on Tottenham Court Road 2 Tables and 8 Chairs on Warren Street Monday-Sunday 08:00-21:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2021
|2021/3570/P
|104 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB
|Replacement of recessed at rear of property with one flush with the external facade.
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2021
|2021/3139/P
|1B Fitzroy Mews London W1T 6DE
|External alteration to involve increase in the window height over the first and second floors and insertion of a balcony within existing mansard roof at the third foor on Mews side elevation
|REGISTERED
|15-09-2021
|2021/4417/PVL
|Fabrique Ltd 53 Goodge Street London W1T 1TG
|6 Tables and 12 Chairs Monday-Friday 08:00-17:00 Saturday-Sunday 09:00-15:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021
|REGISTERED
|13-09-2021
|2021/4404/L
|30-32 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9RE
|Additional storey to rear annex structure with erection of an external staircase; alterations to fenestration; landscaping works; internal refurbishment and other associated works.
|REGISTERED
|10-09-2021
|2021/4402/PVL
|Catalina’s 72 Cleveland Street London W1T 6LZ
|4 tables, 8 chairs, 4 umbrellas and 9 barriers to be placed in the parking bay Thursday to Saturday 12:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|10-09-2021
|2021/4395/PVL
|The College Arms 18 Store Street London WC1E 7DH
|3 Tables and 6 Chairs Monday to Sunday 11:00 -22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|10-09-2021
|2021/4393/L
|11-13 Brunswick Centre London WC1N 1AF
|Alterations in connection with the installation of metal framed sliding window hatch and fixed laminated safety glazing to shopfront, and display of non-illuminated vinyl signage applied internally to glazing and digital screen located inside premises.
|REGISTERED
|10-09-2021
|2021/3508/A
|9-11 Tottenham Street London W1T 2AQ
|Display of a non-illuminated fascia sign, internally illuminated hanging sign and 2 replacement retractable canvas awnings with centred brand logo.
|REGISTERED
|10-09-2021
|2021/3500/A
|11-13 Brunswick Centre London WC1N 1AF
|Display of non-illuminated vinyl signage applied internally to glazing and digital screen located inside premises.
|WITHDRAWN
|10-09-2021
|Withdrawn Decision
|2021/3499/P
|11-13 Brunswick Centre London WC1N 1AF
|Installation of metal framed sliding window hatch and fixed laminated safety glazing to shopfront.
|REGISTERED
|10-09-2021
|2021/3415/P
|30-32 Tavistock Place London WC1H 9RE
|Additional storey to rear annex structure with erection of an external staircase; alterations to fenestration; landscaping works; internal refurbishment and other associated works.
|REGISTERED
|10-09-2021
|2021/4372/L
|36 Percy Street London W1T 2DH
|Alterations in connection with the refurbishment of existing office space, including new black aluminum doors and windows to internal courtyard, enlarged replacement roof lanterns and new roof glazing, alterations to rear parapet walls, and installation of new metal railing to rear 1st floor window; Internal alterations include, removal and replacement of non-original partitions at various floor levels, repositioning of spine wall at 2nd floor level, and restoration of original stone staircase.
|REGISTERED
|09-09-2021
|2021/4366/PVL
|Ole & Steen Retail Unit 4 One Bedford Avenue London WC1B 3AU
|4 Tables and 8 chairs on Tottenham Court Road 4 Tables and 8 Chairs on Bedford Avenue Monday – Sunday 08:00 to 21:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)
|REGISTERED
|09-09-2021
|2021/3167/P
|36 Percy Street London W1T 2DH
|Alterations in connection with the refurbishment of existing office space, including new black aluminum doors and windows to internal courtyard, enlarged replacement roof lanterns and new roof glazing, alterations to rear parapet walls, and installation of new metal railing to rear 1st floor window.
|REGISTERED
|09-09-2021
|2021/2447/A
|22 Goodge Street London W1T 2QE
|Display of 1 x solid externally illuminated fascia panel with 3D letters and 1 x projecting sign
|REGISTERED
|09-09-2021
|2021/4342/L
|14 Gordon Square London WC1H 0AR
|External and internal refurbishment, interior re-ordering and modifications to roof.
|REGISTERED
|08-09-2021
|2021/4340/PVL
|Rising Sun 46 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ED
|1 Table, 2 chairs, and 1 barrel with 2 chairs on Windmill Street 1 Table, 4 chairs and 1 barrel with 2 chairs on Tottenham Court Road Monday to Saturday 11:00-23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application from 01/10/2021
|REGISTERED
|08-09-2021
|2021/4333/P
|14 Gordon Square London WC1H 0AR
|External and internal refurbishment, interior re-ordering and modifications to roof.
|REGISTERED
|08-09-2021
|2021/1200/A
|Tudor House 35 Gresse Street London W1T 1QY
|Display of two non-illuminated entrance signs
|FINAL DECISION
|07-09-2021
|Granted
|2021/3418/A
|145-149 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NE
|Display of 3 internally illuminated fascia panel signs, 2 internally illuminated projecting signs and various window vinyl graphics applied externally and internally to windows at ground floor level on Tottenham Court Road and Grafton Way elevations.
|REGISTERED
|06-09-2021
|2021/4253/PVL
|The Ninth 22 Charlotte St London W1T 2NB
|7 Tables, 14 Chairs, 2 Umbrellas and 4 Heaters to be placed in the parking bay Monday to Saturday 11:00 – 23:00 Sunday 11:00-22:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)
|REGISTERED
|02-09-2021
|2021/3572/A
|Unit 2 The Qube 101-106 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TT
|One internally illuminated fascia sign, one internally illuminated projecting sign and two internal digital screens.
|REGISTERED
|02-09-2021
|2021/4237/T
|o/s 40 Bedford Place London WC1A 2PJ
|FRONT AREA: 1 x London Plane (Platanus x Hispanica) (T21) – Re-pollard previous points.
|REGISTERED
|01-09-2021
|2021/4233/PVL
|Costa Coffee 104 New Oxford Street London WC1A 1HB
|2 Tables and 4 Chairs Monday-Saturday 08:00-19:00 Sunday 08:00 to 18:00 New Application (from 01/10/2021)
|FINAL DECISION
|01-09-2021
|Granted
|2021/4230/PVL
|Costa Coffee 79 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TB
|12 Tables, 14 Chairs and 10 Barriers Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 19:00 New Application
|WITHDRAWN
|01-09-2021
|Withdrawn Decision
|2021/4013/P
|112 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PA
|Change of use of basement and ground floors from commercial (Cass E) to a self-contained flat (Class C3) and installation of pavement rooflights to front.
|REGISTERED
|01-09-2021