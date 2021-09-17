Gorillas Technologies UK Ltd has applied to Westminster Council for a new premises licence at 51 Eastcastle Street, Fitzrovia.

The licensable activities applied for is the sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises from 8am to midnight Monday to Sunday.

The business is described as a “grocery delivery” service serving the immediate location, where deliveries to customers will be by e-bikes or bicycles and the general public will not be admitted to the building.

The applicant has offered a number of conditions in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/09261/LIPN, Basement West And Ground Floor, 51 Eastcastle Street, London W1W 8EB.

The last date for representations to be received by the licensing authority is 7 October 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.