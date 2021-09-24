Fifteen planning applications have been validated by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia so far in September 2021. (This monthly list will be updated with new applications as they are published.)
Among the applications are numerous proposals for signage and advertising; alterations to Gilmoora House 57-61 Mortimer Street; amendments to previous planning permission at 2a Great Titchfield Street; amendments to previous planning permission at Berners Street, Eastcastle Street and Wells Street;
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Amendments to planning permission dated 05 November 2020 (RN: 20/04765/FULL) for the: Use of basement and ground floors as retail (Class A1), first and second floor as two self contained residential units (Class C3), along with associated exterior works and alterations including painting, roof lights, fenestration alterations and lighting. Namely, to allow modification to the description of development to change from ‘retail (Class A1)’ to ‘Class E’.
78 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QSRef. No: 21/06445/NMA | Received: Mon 20 Sep 2021 | Validated: Mon 20 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 1 of listed building consent dated 15 October 2019 (RN: 19/03380/LBC) for the: Ground floor alterations to shopfronts and car parking entrances on Great Titchfield Street and Winsley Street. NAMELY, to allow alterations to the detailed design of the shopfronts and the residential and office entrances on Great Titchfield Street and Winsley Street including replacement of dark bronze anodised aluminium façade panelling, window frames, doors, louvres, fire panel, entrance hall with dark burnished; bronze/bronze effect panelling; new mirror polished stainless steel residential entrance door and security side panel; replacement of back-lit UK House signage with dark burnished brass/bronze effect finish mounted on curtain wall transom; and additional louvre to Winsley Street facade. (Linked with 21/06119/FULL)
United Kingdom House 2A Great Titchfield Street London W1W 6SPRef. No: 21/06334/LBC | Received: Wed 15 Sep 2021 | Validated: Thu 16 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Alterations and improvements to existing hotel (Use Class C1) including replacement windows, replacement roof covering and replacement plant at roof level and other associated works including relocation of roller shutter door to loading bay at ground floor level.
Hotel 30 – 52 Rathbone Street London W1T 1LBRef. No: 21/06300/FULL | Received: Tue 14 Sep 2021 | Validated: Tue 14 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated commercial agency marketing board located on the face of the building at ground floor level and measuring 915mm x 610mm
38 Riding House Street London W1W 7ESRef. No: 21/06240/AD7 | Received: Fri 10 Sep 2021 | Validated: Fri 10 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of archaeological fieldwork and development according to this approved scheme pursuant to condition 3 (b) of planning permission dated 6th September 2021 (RN:20/06781).
Development Site At 58-60 Berners St, 14-17 Wells St, 13-15 Eastcastle St And 1 Wells Mews LondonRef. No: 21/06174/ADFULL | Received: Wed 08 Sep 2021 | Validated: Fri 10 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 06 September 2021 (RN: 20/06781/FULL) for variation of Condition 1 of planning permission dated 26 May 2020 (RN: 19/01472/FULL) (as amended by 20/03465/NMA) for, ‘Excavation to create a deeper basement level and excavation under Wells Mews, demolition of 58-60 Berners Street and demolition behind retained facade of 14-17 Wells Street and erection of a new mixed use development within two adjoining buildings comprising lower ground, ground plus 5 storeys fronting Wells Street and lower ground, ground plus 7 storeys fronting Berners Street to accommodate flexible retail (Class A1) or financial and professional services (Class A2) or restaurant (Class A3) purposes on part lower ground and part ground floors, office (Class B1) on upper floors and installation of plant behind screening on both roof levels. The scheme also includes external alterations to 14 and 15 Eastcastle Street (part of Woolverstone House) to accommodate a wider and improved entrance into Wells Mews from Eastcastle Street, an upgraded residential entrance to 1 Wells Mews’; NAMELY, Insert a smoke extract shaft from first to roof level. Application under Section 73 of the Act.Development Site At 58-60 Berners St, 14-17 Wells St, 13-15 Eastcastle St And 1 Wells Mews LondonRef. No: 21/06172/NMA | Received: Wed 08 Sep 2021 | Validated: Wed 08 Sep 2021 | Status: Decided
- Amendments to planning permission dated 15th January 2019 (RN 17/05283/FULL) for the demolition of Nos 66 & 68 Oxford Street and redevelopment behind retained facades of Nos 54-62 Oxford Street and 51-58 Rathbone Place to provide a new building comprising four basement levels, ground and seven upper floor levels. Use of entire building either for retail (Class A1) or the use of part basements to first floor as retail (Class A1) and offices (Class B1) with a dual/alternative use of floors two to seven for either retail (Class A1) or office (Class B1) use; and associated works including plant at basement levels 3 and 4, the creation of terraces at sixth and seventh floors; external roof top plant at seventh floor level behind an acoustic attenuated louvred façade onto Perrys Place, and the installation of photovoltaic panels at roof level. NAMELY, to add an additional condition to introduce phasing and to amend conditions 4, 6, 7, 8, 11, 18, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 27 and 28 to allow the development to be carried out in two phases.
Proposed Development Site At 51 To 58 Rathbone Place And 54-62 And 66 And 68 Oxford Street LondonRef. No: 21/06182/NMA | Received: Wed 08 Sep 2021 | Validated: Wed 08 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of 3 doors and integration of additional door into existing window at basement Level. Replacement of 2 doors at roof level.
Kenilworth House 79 – 80 Margaret Street London W1W 8TARef. No: 21/06168/FULL | Received: Wed 08 Sep 2021 | Validated: Wed 08 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details of confirmation that either, all combined water network upgrades required to accommodation the additional flows from the development have been completed or a housing and infrastructure phasing plan has been agreed with Thames Water pursuant to condition 17 of planning permission dated 6th September 2021 (RN:20/06781).
Development Site At 58-60 Berners St, 14-17 Wells St, 13-15 Eastcastle St And 1 Wells Mews LondonRef. No: 21/06176/ADFULL | Received: Wed 08 Sep 2021 | Validated: Fri 10 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 1 of planning permission dated 15 October 2019 (RN:19/03375/FULL) for the: Alterations to Great Titchfield Street and Winsley Street, in connection with the relocation of a car parking entrance from Great Titchfield Street to Winsley Street and a retail (Class A1) unit from Winsley Street to Great Tichfield Street creation of an enlarged office entrance on Great Titchfield Street conversion of basement car parking to retail (Class A1) provision of basement cycle parking. NAMELY, to allow alterations to the detailed design of the shopfronts and the residential and office entrances on Great Titchfield Street and Winsley Street including replacement of dark bronze anodised aluminium façade panelling, window frames, doors, louvres, fire panel, entrance hall with dark burnished; bronze/bronze effect panelling; new mirror polished stainless steel residential entrance door and security side panel; replacement of back-lit UK House signage with dark burnished brass/bronze effect finish mounted on curtain wall transom; and additional louvre to Winsley Street facade. (Linked with 21/06334/LBC)
United Kingdom House 2A Great Titchfield Street London W1W 6SPRef. No: 21/06119/FULL | Received: Mon 06 Sep 2021 | Validated: Thu 16 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m.
64 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QHRef. No: 21/06025/AD7 | Received: Wed 01 Sep 2021 | Validated: Tue 07 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of existing front and rear windows, new roof waterproofing system and replacement tiles on the mansard roofs to match existing, new railings at roof level and new plant at roof level within new roof plant enclosures.
Gilmoora House 57 – 61 Mortimer Street London W1W 8HSRef. No: 21/06023/FULL | Received: Wed 01 Sep 2021 | Validated: Wed 01 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated commercial agency marketing board located on the face of the building at ground floor level and measuring 915mm x 610mm69 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PURef. No: 21/06016/AD7 | Received: Wed 01 Sep 2021 | Validated: Wed 01 Sep 2021 | Status: Decided
- Display of externally illuminated fascia sign (0.23m x 1.19m). Externally illuminated retractable awning with advertising (0.93m x 4.81m). Externally illuminated projection sign (0.88m x 0.42m x 0.93m) with two trough lights. Two internally illuminated menu boxes (0.33m x 0.25m). Four hanging brass lamps and repainting of ground floor shop front and first floor brickwork – Charlotte Street elevation. Display of externally illuminated fascia letter sign (0.1m x 0.83m). Externally illuminated projection sign (0.88m x 0.42m x 0.93m) with two trough lights. Three hanging brass lamps and repainting of ground floor shop front and first floor brickwork – Rathbone Street elevation.
5 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RERef. No: 21/05951/ADV | Received: Fri 27 Aug 2021 | Validated: Wed 22 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of illuminated fascia signs measuring 0.55 x 2.59, non-illuminated projecting sign measuring 0.8 x Width: 0.15, including illuminated menu box. (Linked with 21/05646/FULL)
22-24 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QSRef. No: 21/05633/ADV | Received: Sat 14 Aug 2021 | Validated: Mon 13 Sep 2021 | Status: Pending