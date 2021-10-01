Olaudah Equiano blue plaque on Tottenham Street.

Guided walks exploring Camden’s black history and places connected with Olaudah Equiano, Prince Monolulu, Beryl Gilroy, Paul Robeson and many others will take place as part of Black History Month, 2021.

The walks are organised by Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre.

Equiano is now remembered with two plaques on buildings in the neighbourhood. One at 37 Tottenham Street where Equiano had lived in 1788, and was installed by the Equiano Society in 2020. The other is at 73 Riding House Street, where he wrote his autobiography in 1789, and installed by Westminster council in 2000.

Equiano died in 1797 and was buried in the cemetery of Whitfield Chapel. The site is now occupied by The American Church and Whitfield Gardens public open space.

Saturday 2nd October at 11am – Camden Black History Walk One (Northern Route) starting from the Story Garden, Ossulston Street. Led by Alan Hovell of Camden Tour Guides. Duration: two hours. Admission – free. Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/black-history-month-walks-in-camden-borough-tickets-176134401737

Saturday 6th November at 2pm – Camden Black History Walk Two (Southern Route) starting from Warren Street Underground Station. Led by Alan Hovell of Camden Tour Guides. Duration: two hours. Admission –free. Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/black-history-month-walks-in-camden-free-c-archive-tickets-178015789017