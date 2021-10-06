Rentier capitalism. Monopoly Lifesized is an immersive gaming experience on Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

An application has been made to Camden Council for a minor variation of the premises licence at Monopoly Lifesized, 213-215 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The applicant seeks to extend the hours for a number of licensable activities (except alcohol sales) and the opening times.

The current opening times are: 10am to midnight Monday to Thursday, 10am to 30 minutes past midnight Friday to Saturday, and 11am to 11pm on Sunday.

The proposed new opening times and hours for licensable activities (except alcohol sales) are: 9:30 am to midnight Monday to Thursday, 9:30am to 30 minutes past midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 9:30am to midnight on Sunday.

Monopoly Lifesized is an immersive game experience based on the famous board game.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-MVARY\106892 – Monopoly, 213-215 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7PS.

The last date for making a representation is 15 October 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.