Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A series of free guided walks celebrating the people, culture and creativity of Tottenham Court Road and the surrounding area will take place this autumn.

“Anyone of any age who lives, works or goes to school in London or anyone from anywhere who wants to learn more about the stories of all the communities who make up London’s population can attend these walks,” says Richard Cohen a long-standing Camden tour guide.

The walks are free, led by Camden Guides, and take place from 16 October to 5 December 2021. See the event page for more details and to book.