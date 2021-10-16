An application has been made to review the premises licence at the shop at 39 Great Titchfield Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

The Metropolitan Police Service have applied to Westminster Council for a review of the premises licence at the ground floor and basement of the shop at 39 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia.

The application is being made under section 53A of the Licensing Act 2003 after a large quantity of class B drugs were found on the premises and two people were arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs.

“The Police are therefore requesting that the Licensing Sub-Committee consider the immediate suspension of the Premises Licence in the interim to prevent further sales of alcohol, pending a full hearing where the Metropolitan Police Service will seek full revocation of the Premises Licence,” states the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/11017/LIREVX, 39 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PF.

The last date for making a representation to the licensing authority is 22 October 2021.