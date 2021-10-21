Catalina’s aka Talula Eats on Cleveland Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News

RHAD Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a major variation of its premises licence at Talula Eats, 72 Cleveland Street, Fitzrovia.

The application is to extend the hours of licensable activities for live music and sales of alcohol on the premises from the current times to 12 noon to 10pm, every day of the week.

The current hours for licensable activities are 12 noon to 10pm on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-VARY\107062, 72 Cleveland Street, London W1T 6LZ.

The last date for making a representation is 10 November 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.