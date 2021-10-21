Seventeen planning applications have been registered so far this month by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward. (This list will be updated after the end of the month.)
Among the list are applications for pavement licences and outside seating in Charlotte Street, Tottenham Street, and Tottenham Court Road; details of an extraction system at 30 Charlotte Street, and alterations to listed buildings at Percy Street and the rear of 3 Fitzroy Square.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/5129/PVL
|KAZU Japanese Restaurant 64 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QD
|3 Tables, 6 Chairs, 2 Barriers and 1 Umbrella Monday to Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|20-10-2021
|2021/5115/L
|UCL Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London WC1H 0AL
|Installation of one condenser unit at Level 3 and two condenser units at Level 2 on the Service Road of the Institute of Education and associated works
|REGISTERED
|19-10-2021
|2021/5108/PVL
|Gigs Fish and Kebab House 12 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RE
|5 Tables, 20 Chairs, 3 Barriers, 2 Umbrellas and 4 Planters Monday to Wednesday 11:00-21:00 Thursday to Saturday 11:00-22:00 Sunday 12:00-19:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|19-10-2021
|2021/5006/P
|UCL Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London WC1H 0AL
|Installation of one condenser unit at Level 3 and two condenser units at Level 2 on the Service Road of the Institute of Education and associated works
|REGISTERED
|19-10-2021
|2021/4271/P
|30 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NG
|Details of extraction system required by condition 4 of permission reference 2018/3263/P (Change of use of second, third and fourth floors from ancillary restaurant (A3) to residential use to provide 3 x 1 bed flats (C3) with associated external alterations including infilling of first floor rear lightwell, installation of replacement windows to front and rear and erection of plant enclosure at second floor level).
|REGISTERED
|18-10-2021
|2021/5033/PVL
|Wasabi Co. Ltd 3 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ
|5 Tables, 10 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday to Friday 11:00-22:00 Saturday to Sunday 11:00-20:30 New Application
|REGISTERED
|14-10-2021
|2021/4536/L
|30 Percy Street London W1T 2DB
|Listed Building Consent (2021/1552/L) Internal and external alterations associated with fire services measures including installation of rooflights and PV panels.
|REGISTERED
|13-10-2021
|2021/4382/L
|London School Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HT
|Refurbishment of rooms G.04 and G.05 in connection with the development of a multi purpose conference centre.
|REGISTERED
|13-10-2021
|2021/4326/A
|251 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RB
|Display of 1x internally illuminated fascia sign to shopfront
|FINAL DECISION
|08-10-2021
|Granted
|2021/3660/P
|3 Fitzroy Square London W1T 5HG
|Replacement three storey mews building to rear; excavation at basement level beneath the mews property courtyard and refurbishment works to the main house (amendments to listed building consent reference 2011/4485/L, dated 29/02/2012)
|REGISTERED
|08-10-2021
|2021/4925/PVL
|MIKEL COFFEE COMPANY LTD Mikel Coffee 93 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TW
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs, 5 Barriers and 3 Planters Monday to Friday 08:00 – 22:00 Saturday and Sunday 08:00 – 22:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|07-10-2021
|2021/4914/TC
|Rising Sun 46 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ED
|4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00 – 23:00 Friday and Saturday 10:00 – 23:30 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 Renewal Application
|REGISTERED
|07-10-2021
|2021/4310/A
|200-204 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PL
|Display of 2x new illuminated signs behind existing glazing and 2x projecting signs
|REGISTERED
|06-10-2021
|2021/3970/L
|35-37 Fitzroy Street London W1T 6DX
|Lead capping coping stones on roof parapet.
|REGISTERED
|06-10-2021
|2021/4403/L
|Herbrand House 7 – 11 Herbrand Street London WC1H 0LH
|Removal and replacement of Fascia Sign on the site’s southern elevation.
|REGISTERED
|04-10-2021
|2021/4807/PVL
|McDonald’s Restaurant 134 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5BA
|6 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00-21:00 Variation application (2021/4468/PVL still stands)
|FINAL DECISION
|01-10-2021
|Refused
|2021/4639/P
|97 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TP
|Temporary change of use of first and second floors from offices (Class E) to Education (Class F1) until 24 June 2022.
|REGISTERED
|01-10-2021