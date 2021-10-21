Camden green bin.

Seventeen planning applications have been registered so far this month by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward. (This list will be updated after the end of the month.)

Among the list are applications for pavement licences and outside seating in Charlotte Street, Tottenham Street, and Tottenham Court Road; details of an extraction system at 30 Charlotte Street, and alterations to listed buildings at Percy Street and the rear of 3 Fitzroy Square.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2021/5129/PVLKAZU Japanese Restaurant 64 Charlotte Street London W1T 4QD3 Tables, 6 Chairs, 2 Barriers and 1 Umbrella Monday to Saturday 12:00-22:30 Sunday 12:00-22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED20-10-2021
2021/5115/LUCL Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London WC1H 0ALInstallation of one condenser unit at Level 3 and two condenser units at Level 2 on the Service Road of the Institute of Education and associated worksREGISTERED19-10-2021
2021/5108/PVLGigs Fish and Kebab House 12 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RE5 Tables, 20 Chairs, 3 Barriers, 2 Umbrellas and 4 Planters Monday to Wednesday 11:00-21:00 Thursday to Saturday 11:00-22:00 Sunday 12:00-19:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED19-10-2021
2021/5006/PUCL Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London WC1H 0ALInstallation of one condenser unit at Level 3 and two condenser units at Level 2 on the Service Road of the Institute of Education and associated worksREGISTERED19-10-2021
2021/4271/P30 Charlotte Street London W1T 2NGDetails of extraction system required by condition 4 of permission reference 2018/3263/P (Change of use of second, third and fourth floors from ancillary restaurant (A3) to residential use to provide 3 x 1 bed flats (C3) with associated external alterations including infilling of first floor rear lightwell, installation of replacement windows to front and rear and erection of plant enclosure at second floor level).REGISTERED18-10-2021
2021/5033/PVLWasabi Co. Ltd 3 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LJ5 Tables, 10 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday to Friday 11:00-22:00 Saturday to Sunday 11:00-20:30 New ApplicationREGISTERED14-10-2021
2021/4536/L30 Percy Street London W1T 2DBListed Building Consent (2021/1552/L) Internal and external alterations associated with fire services measures including installation of rooflights and PV panels.REGISTERED13-10-2021
2021/4382/LLondon School Of Hygiene And Tropical Medicine Keppel Street London WC1E 7HTRefurbishment of rooms G.04 and G.05 in connection with the development of a multi purpose conference centre.REGISTERED13-10-2021
2021/4326/A251 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RBDisplay of 1x internally illuminated fascia sign to shopfrontFINAL DECISION08-10-2021Granted
2021/3660/P3 Fitzroy Square London W1T 5HGReplacement three storey mews building to rear; excavation at basement level beneath the mews property courtyard and refurbishment works to the main house (amendments to listed building consent reference 2011/4485/L, dated 29/02/2012)REGISTERED08-10-2021
2021/4925/PVLMIKEL COFFEE COMPANY LTD Mikel Coffee 93 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TW6 Tables, 12 Chairs, 5 Barriers and 3 Planters Monday to Friday 08:00 – 22:00 Saturday and Sunday 08:00 – 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED07-10-2021
2021/4914/TCRising Sun 46 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ED4 Tables and 8 Chairs Monday to Thursday 10:00 – 23:00 Friday and Saturday 10:00 – 23:30 Sunday 12:00 – 22:00 Renewal ApplicationREGISTERED07-10-2021
2021/4310/A200-204 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PLDisplay of 2x new illuminated signs behind existing glazing and 2x projecting signsREGISTERED06-10-2021
2021/3970/L35-37 Fitzroy Street London W1T 6DXLead capping coping stones on roof parapet.REGISTERED06-10-2021
2021/4403/LHerbrand House 7 – 11 Herbrand Street London WC1H 0LHRemoval and replacement of Fascia Sign on the site’s southern elevation.REGISTERED04-10-2021
2021/4807/PVLMcDonald’s Restaurant 134 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5BA6 Tables and 20 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00-21:00 Variation application (2021/4468/PVL still stands)FINAL DECISION01-10-2021Refused
2021/4639/P97 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TPTemporary change of use of first and second floors from offices (Class E) to Education (Class F1) until 24 June 2022.REGISTERED01-10-2021