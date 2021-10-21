Seventeen planning applications have been registered so far this month by Camden Council in Bloomsbury ward. (This list will be updated after the end of the month.)

Among the list are applications for pavement licences and outside seating in Charlotte Street, Tottenham Street, and Tottenham Court Road; details of an extraction system at 30 Charlotte Street, and alterations to listed buildings at Percy Street and the rear of 3 Fitzroy Square.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.