Eleven planning applications have been validated so far this month by Westminster Council in Fitzrovia. (This list will be updated after the end of the month.)
Among the monthly list are applications to alter buildings at 14-16 and 22-24 Great Portland Street, and 1a Great Titchfield Street; a variation of a condition to allow takeaways from a restaurant at 7-9 Chrlotte Street; outside seating at 10 Mortimer Street; and numerous advertising and illuminated signage applications throughout the area.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Installation of shop awnings within recently consented blind boxes.
41 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PGRef. No: 21/07084/LBC | Received: Thu 14 Oct 2021 | Validated: Thu 14 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m.
112-114 Great Portland Street London W1W 6PHRef. No: 21/06993/AD7 | Received: Tue 12 Oct 2021 | Validated: Tue 12 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Alterations to existing building including extensions at rear ground and basement levels to create new storerooms, infilling of first floor roof terrace to create new wc accommodation, a new lift and lift overrun, a new shopfront, installation of AC condenser units at second and fifth floor levels, railings at second floor level; and enclosure of existing roof terrace with perimeter glazing and retractable glass roof.
14 – 16 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QWRef. No: 21/06935/FULL | Received: Mon 11 Oct 2021 | Validated: Mon 11 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Internal alterations to flat including removal/ relocation of select walls. New kitchen, bathroom and decorations.
Flat 1 1A Little Titchfield Street London W1W 7BXRef. No: 21/06884/LBC | Received: Thu 07 Oct 2021 | Validated: Thu 07 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 6 of planning permission dated 05 February 2021 (RN: 20/08183/FULL) for, ‘Use of basement, ground and first floors as a restaurant (Class A3), installation of full height ventilation duct to rear’; NAMELY, to allow ancillary takeaway/delivery sales. (Application under Section 73 of the Act).
7-9 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RGRef. No: 21/06900/FULL | Received: Thu 07 Oct 2021 | Validated: Thu 07 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Erection of a cycle store, provision of Sheffield cycle stands and associated works
Evelyn Yard LondonRef. No: 21/06897/FULL | Received: Thu 07 Oct 2021 | Validated: Tue 19 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated ‘to let’ board attached to the railings in front of the building at street level and measuring 0.8m x 0.73m.
97 Mortimer Street London W1W 7SURef. No: 21/06826/AD7 | Received: Tue 05 Oct 2021 | Validated: Mon 11 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Installation of a new green wall; installation of a motorised and retractable canopy system; re-painting the white rendered walls; replacing the wall lights; and other associated external alterations in connection with continued office terrace use of the internal courtyard area.
45 Mortimer Street London W1W 8HJRef. No: 21/06790/FULL | Received: Mon 04 Oct 2021 | Validated: Mon 04 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Use of two areas of the public highway measuring 4.5m x 1.65m and 1.89m x 1.65m for the placing of 4 tables, 2 benches and 8 chairs in connection with ground floor use.
10 Mortimer Street London W1T 3JJRef. No: 21/06552/TCH | Received: Thu 23 Sep 2021 | Validated: Tue 12 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of three internally illuminated fascia sign measuring 0.4m x 3.05m, two internally illuminated projecting signs measuring 0.4m x 0.4m, lightbox measuring 0.84m x 1.18m, TV screen measuring 0.71m x 1.2m and internal vinyl wrap to windows (Newman Street and Rathbone Square facades).
11 Newman Street London W1T 1PBRef. No: 21/06368/ADV | Received: Thu 16 Sep 2021 | Validated: Tue 19 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending
- Alteration of the ground floor frontage including instalation of openable shopfront on Great Portland Street, reinstating entrance to splay corner removing entrance onto Great Portland Street and reinstating shopfront with stall riser and transom and new retractable blinds to all windows. (Linked with 21/05633/ADV).
22-24 Great Portland Street London W1W 8QSRef. No: 21/05646/FULL | Received: Sun 15 Aug 2021 | Validated: Mon 11 Oct 2021 | Status: Pending