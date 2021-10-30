Spearmint Rhino Companies (Europe) Ltd has applied to Camden Council to renew its Sexual Entertainment Venue Licence at 161 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission to renew the current licence on the same conditions. The opening hours are: 9am to 4am the following morning from Monday to Saturday; and 10am to 2am the following morning on Sunday.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\SE-RENW\107314 – Spearmint Rhino, 161 Tottenham Court Road, W1T 7NN. (The current licence reference is SE-PREM\LIC\00258.)

The last date for making a representation is 25 November 2021.

London Borough of Camden: Sex Establishments Policy (2011).

London Borough of Camden: Review of Sex Establishments Policy(2019).

London Borough of Camden: Licensing Committee 27 July 2021.