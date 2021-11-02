Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Maria Pozzuto Di Iulio has applied to Westminster Council to vary the premises licence for the delicatessen at 41 Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission to serve alcohol on the premises everyday of the week from 12 noon until 7pm for up to 10 customers having food outside, for a temporary period until September 2022.

The premises currently has a licence for “off sales” and previously had temporary permission for “on sales”.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

21/11549/LIPV, 41 Great Titchfield Street, London W1W 7PG.

The last date for representations to be received by the Licensing Authority is 15 November 2021.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make on the application.