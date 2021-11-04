Image source: London Borough of Camden.

There are many events taking place celebrating Black History Season in or around Fitzrovia. Below is just a selection of the events happening in November and December 2021.

Camden Local Studies and Archives Centre has an online talk by curator Emily Momoh who will present a selection of biographies of significant individuals of African and Caribbean heritage who lived, worked, or studied in Camden. We Were Here is a free event on Tuesday 9 November.

Camden’s online book club explores contemporary Black significant authors with a monthly special guest facilitator. 10 November: Mixed/Other by Natalie Morris with special guest the author Natalie in the conversation; 30 November: Grand Union by Zadie Smith hosted by Suzanne Scarfe; 7 December: Zami ‘A new spelling of my name’ co-hosted by Lady Phyll and Mary Holder. Books and Beyond: book tickets for these free events.

How To Save The Planet When You’re A Young Carer And Broke is a new play by writer Nessah Muthy which explores the intersection of black working-class identity and climate change activism. A production by Boundless Theatre it is showing at various venues across London including Fitzrovia Youth in Action, 66-68 Warren Street on Thursday 18 November.

Letters to Gil is Malik Al Nasir’s profound coming of age memoir — the story of surviving physical and racial abuse and discovering a sense of self-worth under the wing of the great artist, poet and civil rights activist Gil Scott-Heron. Enjoy a live musical performance by Malik & The O.G’s Ensemble followed by a Q & A in conversation with the author and a book signing. Free event: Friday 12 November, Holborn Library, 32-38 Theobalds Road.

Kora Music Workshop. Musician, singer songwriter and SOAS Music Senior Teaching Fellow, Kadialy gives a learning session on playing the hauntingly beautiful kora or African harp. Free event: Tuesday 16 November, Holborn Library, Holborn Library, 32-38 Theobalds Road.

Thee Spoken Word is a Camden Library Late featuring African and Caribbean adult story telling with music, with Sandra Agard, Sister Chi Chi, and Owen Uwadie. Free events: Thursday 25 November at Pancras Square Library, 5 Pancras Rd; and Wednesday 1 December at Holborn Library 32-38 Theobalds Rd.

