A walking tour of London arts venues, revealing secret spaces, and secret histories. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A one-hour walking tour of Fitzrovia and Soho’s lesser known venues and its artistic history will be taking place this month, organised by the University of Westminster as part of the Being Human Festival of the Humanities.

Beginning on Little Titchfield Street, participants can learn about the artistic history of the area, and the struggle venues faced during the pandemic.

“The experience will be interwoven with performed extracts of newly commissioned poetry inspired by interviews conducted with arts professionals during lockdown. The event, produced in collaboration with poetry collective Live Canon, marks a joyful return of culture and performance to the capital’s streets,” say the organisers.

Soho after Covid. The University of Westminster presents a walking tour of London arts venues, revealing secret spaces, secret histories and secret projects. From 16 to 18 November 2021. Free.