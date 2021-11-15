Camden’s draft Site Allocations Local plan identifies major site that could be redeveloped. Image: Camden Council.

Camden Council is holding an online public meeting this week to start the next stage of engagement on its emerging Site Allocations Local Plan.

“The Site Allocations Local Plan will set out the Council’s preferred development approach for a range of growth areas in the borough as well as almost 90 individual sites.

“It builds on existing policies in Camden’s Development Plan and ensures that key sites and development areas are planned for in a way that respects the local character of the surrounding area and meets the needs of local communities and businesses,” says Camden.

The current draft Site Allocations Local Plan has been developed over the past two years and a number of sites in Fitzrovia included in the plan have already had planning permission for redevelopment including two major demolish and re-builds on Tottenham Court Road, despite the council’s commitment to tacking climate change.

“The Site Allocations Local Plan will replace the 2013 Site Allocations document and policies and guidance relating to specific opportunity sites within the Fitzrovia Area Action Plan,” states the draft document.

The meeting starts at 7pm and will be finished by 9pm. The meeting is a chance for local residents to find out more about the Plan — which looks like a developers’ charter — the policies within it, progress made on the Plan so far, and the next steps.

There will also an opportunity for you to submit questions to the Council about the Plan, including video questions which you can submit before the meeting.

Camden Site Allocations Local Plan meeting: 7pm to 9pm Thursday 18 November 2021. To attend the meeting you will need to register here. A video of the meeting will be made available in the camdenplanning.live archive as soon as possible after the meeting for those not able to join.

Documents: Draft Site Allocations Local Plan.