Franco Manca, Unit 3, The Qube, Tottenham Court Road. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

An application has been made to Camden Council for a new premises licence at Franco Manca, Unit 3, The Qube, Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

Franco Manca 2 Ltd seeks a new licence for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises from 10am to midnight every day of the week, and for late night refreshment until midnight every day of the week. They are offering a number of conditions in support of the application.

The premises is described as a restaurant with seating on the ground floor and outside on the pavement.

“Franco Manca currently has a Premises Licence currently at 98 Tottenham Court Road (PREM-LIC\1488), but will be moving to this address and relinquishing the current Premises Licence,” states the application form.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\107513 – Franco Manca, Unit 3, The Qube, Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 4TT.

The last date for making a representation is 8 December 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.