Fitz Friends cafe has opened at Fitzrovia Centre, Foley Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

A new part-time community cafe has been launched in Fitzrovia this month and the staff plan to expand the offer in early 2022 providing funds can be raised.

“Come along in November and December for low-cost drinks, snacks, and a welcoming space to socialise with your neighbours or get some work done,” say the staff at Fitzrovia Centre in Foley Street.

Called Fitz Friends, the cafe is open from 2pm to 4pm on Mondays and from 10am to 12noon on Fridays.

There is also an invitation to residents to set up a club or activity at the cafe. “This could be a knitting club, a book club, or you could even bring some board games,” say the staff.

“We want to launch the café in full early next year but will need the support of our community to help us raise funds and tell us what you would like to see happening in the café,” they say.

Fitz Friends at Fitzrovia Centre, 2 Foley Street, London, W1W 6DL. See the Fitzrovia Centre newsletter for more information.