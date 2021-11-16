The 20th Anniversary of Bicycle Film Festival. Image: Fitzrovia News.

Cycling as a movement for positive change is celebrated in a 90-minute showing of short films this autumn as Bicycle Film Festival marks its 20th anniversary.

BFF London #2 is partnering with London Cycling Campaign to present an international selection of the most important short films from the BFF collection with a diverse curation of award-winning filmmakers and emerging directors.

The short movies explore a variety of topics including cycle sport as a relief from genocide in Rwanda, enabling access to education for women in Kenya, a response to knife-crime in London, competitive BMX riding, and a portrait of bike rides for Black Lives Matters.

Bicycle Film Festival London #2 is available to stream from 26 November to 5 December 2021. Tickets are priced on a sliding scale in Pounds: £ 7.5, £ 11, £15.