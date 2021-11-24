Do not pass go. Monopoly Lifesized on Tottenham Court Road.

An application has been made to Camden Council for a minor variation of the premises licence at Monopoly Lifesized, 213-215 Tottenham Court Road, Fitzrovia.

Gamepath (Monopoly) Limited is seeking earlier start times for the licensable activities plays, films, and indoor sporting events.

The current opening times are: 10am to midnight Monday to Thursday, 10am to 30 minutes past midnight Friday to Saturday, and 11am to 11pm on Sunday.

The variation proposes new opening times for licensable activities starting at 9:30 am everyday of the week. The terminal hours would remain the same as the existing.

Monopoly Lifesized is an immersive game experience based on the famous board game.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-MVARY\107568 – Monopoly Lifesized, 213-215 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 7PS.

The last date for making a representation is 29 November 2021.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.