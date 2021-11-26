The George Pub aka the Glue Pot on the corner of Great Portland Street and Mortimer Street.

The George public house on the corner of Great Portland Street and Mortimer Street in Fitzrovia has re-opened this week after a lengthy closure and a major refurbishment.

Publican Dominic Jacobs and culinary director James Knappett will follow up the opening of the pub on the ground floor with the “Upstairs at The George” first floor restaurant in February 2022.

The George is a three-storey, 18th century, Grade II listed building.

Mike Pentelow in his guide to Every Pub in Fitzrovia (2011) wrote the following:

Orchestral conductor Henry Wood (1869-1944) nicknamed the pub “the Gluepot” because his musicians got “stuck” there too long during intervals of the concerts in the nearby Queen’s Hall at 4 Langham Place (which was destroyed by bombs in 1941). Eventually he arranged for a man with a handbell to summon them back to the hall.

Poet Louis MacNeice was punched in the mouth by fellow poet Roy Campbell here in a literary dispute after the second world war. With admirable self-control MacNeice staunched the blood with a silk handkerchief and muttered: “There is no need to behave like that, Campbell.” They then bought each other pints and became firm friends.

Just after the second world war one of the guests of the Brains Trust radio programme failed to turn up on one occasion. The producer at Broadcasting House was desperate for a replacement so went to The George looking for volunteers. Michael Arton, a painter and sculptor who lived in All Souls’ Place stepped forward and saved the day.

The pub dates back to at least 1826.