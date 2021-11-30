Camden green bin.

Camden Council registered 43 planning applications in Bloomsbury ward during November 2021.

Included among the monthly list (which will be updated later this week) are 10 applications for advertising and planning consent for telecommunications hubs and illuminated screens on Tottenham Court Road; applications for tables and chairs under a pavement licence at 37 Charlotte Street; alterations to a building including a roof extension at 27-28 Windmill Street; alterations to a listed building at 15 Colville Place, and 32 Percy Street; a plant enclosure on a listed building at 21 University Street; and metal railings at the corner of Cleveland Street and Grafton Way.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.

Application NumberSite AddressDevelopment DescriptionStatusDate RegisteredDecision
2021/5824/PVLROKA 37 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RR9 Tables and 18 Chairs Monday to Saturday 11:30 – 23:00 Sunday 11:30 – 22:00 New ApplicationREGISTERED29-11-2021
2021/5436/A2 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LWDisplay of 2x illuminated projecting signs, 2x illuminated fascia signs and 2x awnings with printed text.REGISTERED26-11-2021
2021/5759/TBritish Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3PDEAST SIDE: 1 x Ash (T9) – Fell to ground levelREGISTERED25-11-2021
2021/5715/PBritish Museum, Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DGDetails of hard and soft landscaping (Condition 5) of planning permission 2021/3371/P dated 26/10/2021 for Installation of ventilation grille on the ground floor western side elevation, new cast iron downpipes, and replacement windows on the Hirayama Studio and lowering of the ground level on the north side of the building.REGISTERED25-11-2021
2021/4408/P30 Percy Street London W1T 2DBNon-material amendment to planning permission ref 2019/4241/P dated 28/08/2020, as amended by ref 2021/1374/P dated 13/08/2021 (External alterations including replacement rear extension at ground floor and basement level with roof terrace above, change of use of existing flat (Class C3) at second and third floor level to office space (Class B1a) and use of basement level as social enterprise space) namely to lower the rear terrace party wall by 345mm and remove a small glazed area, adjacent to a retained lightwell, in the basement roof / ground floor.REGISTERED25-11-2021
2021/4769/P27-28 Windmill Street London W1T 2JJReplacement of the front facade, erection of a single storey extension and mansard at roof level following demolition of the existing 4th floor level, reinstatement of a front lightwell, reconfiguration of the entrance, repositioning of plant and creation of roof terrace and three terraces to the rear all in connection with the office use of the building.REGISTERED24-11-2021
2021/3515/PPhillips House 52 Goodge Street London W1T 4LZReplacement of aluminium double glazed windows and French balcony doors on the front, side and rear elevations, on the first, second and third floors.REGISTERED24-11-2021
2021/5145/PDilke House 1 Malet Street London WC1E 7JNChange of use from Class E to mixed use F1 Learning and non-residential institutions and Office E(g)(i).REGISTERED23-11-2021
2021/5595/P40 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LETemporary change of use of the second, third and fourth floors from office (Class E) to Education (Class F1) for 10 years.REGISTERED19-11-2021
2021/5569/AMaple House 149 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NFDisplay of illuminated fascia sign to West elevation.REGISTERED18-11-2021
2021/5088/P30 Percy Street London W1T 2DBDetails required by condition 8 (terrace privacy screen) of planning permission ref 2019/4241/P dated 28/08/2020, as amended by 2021/1374/P dated 13/08/2021 (External alterations including replacement rear extension at ground floor and basement level with roof terrace above, change of use of existing flat (Class C3) at second and third floor level to office space (Class B1a) and use of basement level as social enterprise space) namely to incorporate fire safety measures including installation of rooflights and PV panels.REGISTERED17-11-2021
2021/5602/L15 Colville Place London W1T 2BNChanging the ground level front fenestration, enlarging the third floor front windows, installation of a new rear elevation window at third floor level and a rear rooflight at ground floor level and internal and external alterations.REGISTERED16-11-2021
2021/4236/P15 Colville Place London W1T 2BNChanging the ground level front fenestration, enlarging the third floor front windows, installation of a new rear elevation window at third floor level and a rear rooflight at ground floor level and internal and external alterations.REGISTERED16-11-2021
2021/5561/L32 Percy Street London W1T 2DEExternal alterations in connection with the installation of 4 air conditioning condensers to roof valley on supporting steelwork, removal and replacement of roofights and roof glazing to existing rear ground floor extension, installation of new roofight to replace existing dormer to allow roof access, and new doors to rear basement vaults. Internal alterations, including the removal of non-original partitions and lobbies, reinstatement of original layout and revised door openings, removal and replacement of modern light fittings and floor finishes, installation of new MEP services throughout, and replacement of existing non-fire-rated doors with timber fire doors.REGISTERED12-11-2021
2021/4868/P32 Percy Street London W1T 2DEInstallation of 4 air conditioning condensers to roof valley on supporting steelwork, removal and replacement of roofights and roof glazing to existing rear ground floor extension, installation of new roofight to replace existing dormer to allow roof access, and new doors to rear basement vaults.REGISTERED12-11-2021
2021/5527/P94, Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TNErection of 17 planters to be used as spacers between outside seating area;REGISTERED10-11-2021
2021/5261/LUnit K1 Brunswick Centre London, WC1N 1BS WC1N 1BSInternal fit-out of vacant commercial unit. New fascia sign located behind existing glazed shopfront and new graphics to existing projecting sign.REGISTERED10-11-2021
2021/5234/LBedford Avenue 33 Bloomsbury London WC1B 3DPWorks to 33 Bedford Avenue. Discharge of Condition 4a (details of the porcelain tiles) and 4b (sample of the conservatory glazing) of listed building consent reference 2020/5333/L.REGISTERED10-11-2021
2021/5433/LRockefeller Building 21 University Street London WC1E 6DEErection of a plant enclosure on the roof.REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4710/PRockefeller Building 21 University Street London WC1E 6DEErection of a plant enclosure on the roof.REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4381/APavement o/s Warren Street Underground Station Tottenham Court Road London NW1 3AAProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4378/APavement o/s 132 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AZProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4377/APavement o/s 155 Tottenham Court Rd Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NQProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4376/APavement o/s 164-167 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7JEProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4375/APavement o/s 88 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4THProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4371/APavement o/s Goodge Street Tube Station Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2HEProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4361/APavement o/s 220-224 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PZProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4354/APavement o/s 39 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ARProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4353/APavement o/s 30 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BXProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4348/APavement o/s 19-21 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BJProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED05-11-2021
2021/4686/L41 Marchmont Street London WC1N 1APDisplay of 1x vinyl fascia sign and 1x internal display screen behind glazingREGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3919/PPavement o/s Warren Street Underground Station Tottenham Court Road London NW1 3AAProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3918/PPavement o/s 132 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AZProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3917/PPavement o/s 155 Tottenham Court Rd Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NQProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3916/PPavement o/s 164-167 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7JEProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3915/PPavement o/s 88 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4THProposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3914/PPavement o/s Goodge Street Tube Station Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2HEProposed removal of 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3913/PPavement o/s 220-224 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PZProposed removal of 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3912/PPavement o/s 39 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2ARProposed removal 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3911/PPavement o/s 30 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BXProposed removal of 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/3910/PPavement o/s 19-21 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BJProposed removal of 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s).REGISTERED03-11-2021
2021/4699/P11-12 Grenville Street London WC1N 1LZDetails of condition 3 (construction contract) 4 (façade retention plan setting out the methods to ensure the retention and structural support) 5 (suitably qualified chartered engineer), 9 (sound insulation of the floor/ ceiling/ walls separating the commercial part(s) ) 18 (a written programme of ground investigation for the presence of soil and groundwater contamination and landfill gas) and 20 (enhanced sound insulation value DnT,w and L’nT,w of at least 5dB above the Building Regulations value) of planning permission 2017/4551/P dated 28/11/2019 for the change of use of upper floor offices (B1) to residential (C3) use to provide 5 x residential units (1 x studio, 3 x 1 bed and 1 x 2 bed), demolition of existing rear garage and erection of a 2 storey 2 bed dwelling with basement, consolidation of the existing ground floor retail (A1) and cafe (A3) to provide a replacement retail/restaurant (A1/A3) and installation of replacement kitchen extract plant; erection of a 1st to 3rd floor rear infill extension and external alterations to the front elevation including replacement windows, shopfront and roof.REGISTERED02-11-2021
2021/4100/PFlat 1 84 Cleveland Street London W1T 6NGInsertion of metal railings at ground floor level to Cleveland Street and Grafton Way elevations.REGISTERED02-11-2021