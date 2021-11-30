Application Number Site Address Development Description Status Date Registered Decision

2021/5824/PVL ROKA 37 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RR 9 Tables and 18 Chairs Monday to Saturday 11:30 – 23:00 Sunday 11:30 – 22:00 New Application REGISTERED 29-11-2021

2021/5436/A 2 Charlotte Street London W1T 2LW Display of 2x illuminated projecting signs, 2x illuminated fascia signs and 2x awnings with printed text. REGISTERED 26-11-2021

2021/5759/T British Museum Great Russell Street London WC1B 3PD EAST SIDE: 1 x Ash (T9) – Fell to ground level REGISTERED 25-11-2021

2021/5715/P British Museum, Great Russell Street London WC1B 3DG Details of hard and soft landscaping (Condition 5) of planning permission 2021/3371/P dated 26/10/2021 for Installation of ventilation grille on the ground floor western side elevation, new cast iron downpipes, and replacement windows on the Hirayama Studio and lowering of the ground level on the north side of the building. REGISTERED 25-11-2021

2021/4408/P 30 Percy Street London W1T 2DB Non-material amendment to planning permission ref 2019/4241/P dated 28/08/2020, as amended by ref 2021/1374/P dated 13/08/2021 (External alterations including replacement rear extension at ground floor and basement level with roof terrace above, change of use of existing flat (Class C3) at second and third floor level to office space (Class B1a) and use of basement level as social enterprise space) namely to lower the rear terrace party wall by 345mm and remove a small glazed area, adjacent to a retained lightwell, in the basement roof / ground floor. REGISTERED 25-11-2021

2021/4769/P 27-28 Windmill Street London W1T 2JJ Replacement of the front facade, erection of a single storey extension and mansard at roof level following demolition of the existing 4th floor level, reinstatement of a front lightwell, reconfiguration of the entrance, repositioning of plant and creation of roof terrace and three terraces to the rear all in connection with the office use of the building. REGISTERED 24-11-2021

2021/3515/P Phillips House 52 Goodge Street London W1T 4LZ Replacement of aluminium double glazed windows and French balcony doors on the front, side and rear elevations, on the first, second and third floors. REGISTERED 24-11-2021

2021/5145/P Dilke House 1 Malet Street London WC1E 7JN Change of use from Class E to mixed use F1 Learning and non-residential institutions and Office E(g)(i). REGISTERED 23-11-2021

2021/5595/P 40 Bernard Street London WC1N 1LE Temporary change of use of the second, third and fourth floors from office (Class E) to Education (Class F1) for 10 years. REGISTERED 19-11-2021

2021/5569/A Maple House 149 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NF Display of illuminated fascia sign to West elevation. REGISTERED 18-11-2021

2021/5088/P 30 Percy Street London W1T 2DB Details required by condition 8 (terrace privacy screen) of planning permission ref 2019/4241/P dated 28/08/2020, as amended by 2021/1374/P dated 13/08/2021 (External alterations including replacement rear extension at ground floor and basement level with roof terrace above, change of use of existing flat (Class C3) at second and third floor level to office space (Class B1a) and use of basement level as social enterprise space) namely to incorporate fire safety measures including installation of rooflights and PV panels. REGISTERED 17-11-2021

2021/5602/L 15 Colville Place London W1T 2BN Changing the ground level front fenestration, enlarging the third floor front windows, installation of a new rear elevation window at third floor level and a rear rooflight at ground floor level and internal and external alterations. REGISTERED 16-11-2021

2021/4236/P 15 Colville Place London W1T 2BN Changing the ground level front fenestration, enlarging the third floor front windows, installation of a new rear elevation window at third floor level and a rear rooflight at ground floor level and internal and external alterations. REGISTERED 16-11-2021

2021/5561/L 32 Percy Street London W1T 2DE External alterations in connection with the installation of 4 air conditioning condensers to roof valley on supporting steelwork, removal and replacement of roofights and roof glazing to existing rear ground floor extension, installation of new roofight to replace existing dormer to allow roof access, and new doors to rear basement vaults. Internal alterations, including the removal of non-original partitions and lobbies, reinstatement of original layout and revised door openings, removal and replacement of modern light fittings and floor finishes, installation of new MEP services throughout, and replacement of existing non-fire-rated doors with timber fire doors. REGISTERED 12-11-2021

2021/4868/P 32 Percy Street London W1T 2DE Installation of 4 air conditioning condensers to roof valley on supporting steelwork, removal and replacement of roofights and roof glazing to existing rear ground floor extension, installation of new roofight to replace existing dormer to allow roof access, and new doors to rear basement vaults. REGISTERED 12-11-2021

2021/5527/P 94, Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TN Erection of 17 planters to be used as spacers between outside seating area; REGISTERED 10-11-2021

2021/5261/L Unit K1 Brunswick Centre London, WC1N 1BS WC1N 1BS Internal fit-out of vacant commercial unit. New fascia sign located behind existing glazed shopfront and new graphics to existing projecting sign. REGISTERED 10-11-2021

2021/5234/L Bedford Avenue 33 Bloomsbury London WC1B 3DP Works to 33 Bedford Avenue. Discharge of Condition 4a (details of the porcelain tiles) and 4b (sample of the conservatory glazing) of listed building consent reference 2020/5333/L. REGISTERED 10-11-2021

2021/5433/L Rockefeller Building 21 University Street London WC1E 6DE Erection of a plant enclosure on the roof. REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4710/P Rockefeller Building 21 University Street London WC1E 6DE Erection of a plant enclosure on the roof. REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4381/A Pavement o/s Warren Street Underground Station Tottenham Court Road London NW1 3AA Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4378/A Pavement o/s 132 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AZ Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4377/A Pavement o/s 155 Tottenham Court Rd Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NQ Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4376/A Pavement o/s 164-167 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7JE Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4375/A Pavement o/s 88 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TH Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4371/A Pavement o/s Goodge Street Tube Station Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2HE Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4361/A Pavement o/s 220-224 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PZ Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4354/A Pavement o/s 39 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2AR Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4353/A Pavement o/s 30 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BX Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4348/A Pavement o/s 19-21 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BJ Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 05-11-2021

2021/4686/L 41 Marchmont Street London WC1N 1AP Display of 1x vinyl fascia sign and 1x internal display screen behind glazing REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3919/P Pavement o/s Warren Street Underground Station Tottenham Court Road London NW1 3AA Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3918/P Pavement o/s 132 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 5AZ Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3917/P Pavement o/s 155 Tottenham Court Rd Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7NQ Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3916/P Pavement o/s 164-167 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7JE Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3915/P Pavement o/s 88 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 4TH Proposed installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3914/P Pavement o/s Goodge Street Tube Station Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2HE Proposed removal of 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3913/P Pavement o/s 220-224 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7PZ Proposed removal of 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3912/P Pavement o/s 39 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 2AR Proposed removal 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3911/P Pavement o/s 30 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BX Proposed removal of 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/3910/P Pavement o/s 19-21 Tottenham Court Road Tottenham Court Road London W1T 1BJ Proposed removal of 1 Kiosk and the installation of 1no. new BT Street Hub, incorporating 75″ LCD advert screens plus the removal of associated BT kiosk(s). REGISTERED 03-11-2021

2021/4699/P 11-12 Grenville Street London WC1N 1LZ Details of condition 3 (construction contract) 4 (façade retention plan setting out the methods to ensure the retention and structural support) 5 (suitably qualified chartered engineer), 9 (sound insulation of the floor/ ceiling/ walls separating the commercial part(s) ) 18 (a written programme of ground investigation for the presence of soil and groundwater contamination and landfill gas) and 20 (enhanced sound insulation value DnT,w and L’nT,w of at least 5dB above the Building Regulations value) of planning permission 2017/4551/P dated 28/11/2019 for the change of use of upper floor offices (B1) to residential (C3) use to provide 5 x residential units (1 x studio, 3 x 1 bed and 1 x 2 bed), demolition of existing rear garage and erection of a 2 storey 2 bed dwelling with basement, consolidation of the existing ground floor retail (A1) and cafe (A3) to provide a replacement retail/restaurant (A1/A3) and installation of replacement kitchen extract plant; erection of a 1st to 3rd floor rear infill extension and external alterations to the front elevation including replacement windows, shopfront and roof. REGISTERED 02-11-2021