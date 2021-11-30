Westminster Council validated 13 planning applications in Fitzrovia during November 2021.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
This list will be updated duding the first few days of December to include the latest November applications.
- Details of 1/5 and 1/20 of new timber sash windows, new window frames and new timber shopfront, pursuant to condition 4 of planning permission dated 29 September 2021 (21/03966/FULL)
Basement And Ground Floor 76 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NLRef. No: 21/08091/ADFULL | Received: Fri 26 Nov 2021 | Validated: Fri 26 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- Amendments to planning permission dated 29th September 2021 (RN 21/03966/FULL) for the installation of partially openable shopfront to Riding House Street and Great Portland Street, and installation of a new front door on the corner. Installation of retractable awnings on both Riding House Street and Great Portland Street elevations. NAMELY, to enable the number of sash windows on Ridinghouse street be reduced from 6 to 3, alterations to the proportions and size of the openable area of each window.
Basement And Ground Floor 76 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NLRef. No: 21/07952/NMA | Received: Sun 21 Nov 2021 | Validated: Sun 21 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- Partial change to the use of ground floor as flexible use. (Class E)
42 Berners Street London W1T 3NDRef. No: 21/07951/FULL | Received: Sun 21 Nov 2021 | Validated: Mon 22 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to conditions 17 and 18 of planning permission dated 12 December 2017 (RN:17/09424); Namely detailed management plan and servicing management plan.
55 Great Portland Street London W1W 7LQRef. No: 21/07793/ADFULL | Received: Fri 12 Nov 2021 | Validated: Wed 17 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- Details pursuant to Conditions 4 and 5 of planning permission dated 6 October 2020 (RN: 20/01869), namely the submission of detailed drawings and sections of the ground floor facade and amended drawings to show the stall riser to be solid masonry and the top lights to be openableBasement And Ground Floor 41-42 Foley Street London W1W 7TSRef. No: 21/07784/ADFULL | Received: Fri 12 Nov 2021 | Validated: Fri 12 Nov 2021 | Status: Decided
- Detailed Travel Plan pursuant to condition 6 of planning permission dated 15th September 2021 (RN:21/04983).
Grofton House 377 – 381 Euston Road London NW1 3AURef. No: 21/07755/ADFULL | Received: Thu 11 Nov 2021 | Validated: Tue 16 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of Condition 5 of planning permission dated 15 November 2019 (RN: 19/07850) for use of an area of the public highway for the placing of four tables, sixteen chairs, six barrier rail posts and two heaters in an area measuring 5.1m x 3.3m in connection with the existing ground floor unit; NAMELY to allow the use of the highway for the placing of the street furniture for a further 2 year period.
Ground Floor 6 Market Place London W1W 8AERef. No: 21/07747/FULL | Received: Thu 11 Nov 2021 | Validated: Thu 11 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- Variation of condition 6 of planning permission dated 1st December 2020 (RN: 20/06311/FULL), which in itself varied condition 6 of planning permission dated 22 October 2019 (RN: 19/02573/TCH) for, ‘Use of an area of the public highway measuring 0.95m x 8.36m for the placing of 3 tables and 6 chairs and, 1 heater in connection with the existing ground floor use’; to allow the use to continue for a further 12 months. NAMELY, to continue the the use of the public highway for the placing of tables and chairs, to continue for a further 2 years.
32 Berners Street London W1T 3LRRef. No: 21/07704/FULL | Received: Tue 09 Nov 2021 | Validated: Tue 16 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- External alterations to the Mortimer Street and Great Portland Street facades to include the installation of planters on the ground floor frontage and on the fascia signage areas and the installation of new fascia, vinyls and projecting signage. (Linked to 21/07628/ADV and 21/07627/FULL)
55 Great Portland Street London W1W 7LQRef. No: 21/07625/LBC | Received: Fri 05 Nov 2021 | Validated: Fri 05 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of 2 non illuminated fascia signs on the Mortimer Street and Great Portland Street facades each measuring 2.89m x 0.30m; a non-illuminated fascia sign on the Great Portland Street measuring 0.83m x 0.60m; a non-illuminated double sided projecting sign on Mortimer Street measuring 1.19m x 0.89m. (Linked with 21/07625/LBC)
55 Great Portland Street London W1W 7LQRef. No: 21/07628/ADV | Received: Fri 05 Nov 2021 | Validated: Fri 05 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- External alterations to the Mortimer Street and Great Portland Street facades to include the installation of planters on the ground floor frontage and on the fascia signage areas. (Linked to 21/07625/LBC)
55 Great Portland Street London W1W 7LQRef. No: 21/07627/FULL | Received: Fri 05 Nov 2021 | Validated: Fri 05 Nov 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 1m and 0.3m above pavement level and measuring 0.9m x 0.6m.9-10 Market Place London W1W 8AGRef. No: 21/07578/AD7 | Received: Thu 04 Nov 2021 | Validated: Tue 09 Nov 2021 | Status: Decided
- Display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 1m above pavement level and measuring 0.9m x 0.6m.7-8 Market Place London W1W 8AGRef. No: 21/07577/AD7 | Received: Thu 04 Nov 2021 | Validated: Tue 09 Nov 2021 | Status: Decided