Camden Council is seeking the views of residents and community groups on its Site Allocations Plan, a document that identifies possible development sites within the borough and their possible uses.

The final document will become part of Camden’s Local Plan to control and shape land development.

“Over the last few months we have had requests from some local residents and community groups for us to carry out some further consultation on the Plan before we undertake a formal consultation on the next draft (Publication Draft),” says Camden.

“In response, we held an online public meeting earlier in November to give people a chance to find out more about the Plan and ask questions (recording available here). We have also now launched an additional online consultation to make it easier for people to have a further say on the growth areas and individual sites proposed for allocation in the Plan and on what more the Plan could do to help tackle the climate crisis.”

Please see the site allocations commonplace homepage for more information and to respond. You can also email your comments to planningpolicy@camden.gov.uk using the subject title: Site Allocations – Additional Engagement.

The closing date for additional comments on the Draft Site Allocations Local Plan is Monday 24 January 2022. All comments received by the Council will be considered by the Council in preparing its the Publication Draft of the Plan.