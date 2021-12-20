The former Middlesex Hospital Annex and Strand Union Workhouse, 44 Cleveland Street. Photo: Linus Rees.

Councillors have voted unanimously to reject a planning application to reduce the number of social homes on the Middlesex Hospital Annex and former Strand Union Workhouse site in Cleveland Street, Fitzrovia.

During the planning meeting, on Thursday 16 December, developer UCLH Charity said if the application is not approved it will “almost certainly” appeal the decision and “very likely” challenge Camden Council in the high court over a 2004 s106 agreement to deliver social housing on the site.

UCLH Charity wanted to reduce the number of social rented homes from 36 to 13, and increase the number of homes for sale on the open market from 13 to 40, because they said the project was no longer viable.

The scheme was initially given planning permission in 2019 to build 53 homes — including 36 at social rent rent, four at intermediate rent, and 13 to sell at market rate.

The rear of site where a new building and public open space is planned. Photo: Linus Rees.

The scheme which is in progress retains the central 18th Strand Union Workhouse building and creates a new block to rear with homes, healthcare facilities, and public open space on the site of the now demolished 19th century hospital wings.

UCLH Charity said the challenges and costs of the development meant it was no longer viable to provide as many affordable homes.

The council “strongly opposed” this.

According to council papers, the site is linked to a section 106 planning gain agreement, which said 30 affordable homes had to be built on the site by 2010 or the council could “serve notice on the NHS Trust requiring them to transfer the land to the council for £1”. This would allow the council to develop the site for affordable housing.

The charity’s development director Peter Burroughs said it “has obtained legal advice that the 2004 agreement has lapsed”.

The council disputes that the agreement no longer stands.

Burroughs said there was a “limit to the loss” the charity could sustain and it could not run to 40 affordable homes.

He pointed out that the charity and council both agreed the previous scheme is now unviable.

He said the charity could deliver 30 affordable homes, if the alternative would be a refusal, a year-long wait for an appeal and possibly court proceedings over the “£1 clause”.

Bloomsbury ward councillor Adam Harrison (Lab) made a deputation against the scheme.

He said Fitzrovia residents have been waiting for developers to deliver the homes: “We are all really fed up of the dither and delay.”

Planning committee member Danny Beales (Lab, Cantelowes) said: “Promises matter and trust matters in the planning system.”

He said it would “deeply damage” trust if the changes were agreed.

“I do understand they have agonised over this decision somewhat,” he said, but added that the charity was “deprioritising affordable housing on this site”.

He went on: “I understand they believe they have to prioritise their charitable impacts. Good housing is crucial to good health and a health-based charity in this borough should be minded that affordable housing is a significant determinant of good health for our residents.”

Oliver Cooper (Con, Hampstead Town) said the committee was not allowed to consider any possible legal action as part of its deliberations as it is not a material consideration.

He questioned why the application had not sought to overturn the agreement before coming to the committee, “given the permission is worth over £100 million”.

The committee’s legal advisor Aidan Brooke said the UCLH Charity is a valued stakeholder and it would be “very sad” if it took legal action against the council.

He said it would “be unprecedented for a charity to take that incredibly bullish position” to challenge the section 106 agreement.

The planning committee rejected the application to vary the number of affordable homes.

Camden Council Planning Committee — Thursday, 16 December 2021.