Lantana at DL/78 and 80 Charlotte Street. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Lantana Catering Services Ltd has applied to Camden Council for a new premises licence for 80 Charlotte Street, Fitzrovia. The premises also includes 78 Charlotte Street on the corner with Chitty Street.

The applicant is seeking permission for the sale of alcohol for consumption both on and off the premises from 10.00 am to 10.30pm Monday to Friday and from 10.00am to 6.00pm on Saturdays. There would be no licensable activities on Sundays.

Licensable activities would take place in three areas of the 80 Charlotte Street building: the Gallery Cafe, Lantana 80, and the DL/78 basement co-working office space. A number of conditions are offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\108085, 80 Charlotte Street, London W1T 4DF.

The last date for making a representation is 14 January 2022.

Residents in Camden may also contact the Charlotte Street Association for help and advice in responding to planning and licensing applications.