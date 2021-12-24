Nineteen-O-Five Greek restaurant on the corner of Mortimer Street and Great Titchfield Street.

1821 Investments Ltd has applied to Westminster Council for a premises licence at the basement and ground floor of 40 Mortimer Street, which is on the corner with Great Titchfield Street, Fitzrovia.

The applicant is seeking permission for the following licensable activities:

The sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 10am to 11pm Monday to Thursday, 10am to midnight Friday and Saturday, 10am to 10pm on Sunday, and 10am to midnight on Sundays immediately prior a bank holiday; late night refreshment until midnight on Friday and Saturday, and until midnight on Sundays immediately prior to a bank holiday.

The opening hours would be 9am to 11.30pm Monday to Thursday, 9am to 30 minutes past midnight the following morning on Friday and Saturday, 9am to 10.30pm on Sundays, and 9am to 30 minutes past midnight the following morning on Sundays immediately prior to a bank holiday.

The premises is described as a Greek restaurant and the licensable area on the application includes tables and chairs outside along Mortimer Street and Great Titchfield Street.

A number of conditions are offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and to make a comment, see the application on Westminster Council’s website.

1/14585/LIPN, Basement and Ground Floor, 40 Mortimer Street, London W1W 7RQ.

The last date for making a representation is 17 January 2022.

Residents in the City of Westminster can make use of free advice from the Licensing Advice Project at Citizens Advice Westminster, and should also contact the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association with any comments they wish to make.