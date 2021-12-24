Camden Council has registered 20 planning applications so far during December 2021 in Bloomsbury ward (this list will be updated at the beginning of next month).
Among the monthly list are a number of applications for pavement licences to enable outside eating and drinking at Goodge Street, Store Street, Charlotte Street, Charlotte Place, and Warren Street; tree pruning at Ridgmount Gardens; and a roof extension at 25 Goodge Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/6275/PVL
|Bang Bang Vietnamese Canteen 53 Warren Street London W1T 5NL
|12 Tables and 24 Chairs Monday to Friday 11:30 – 22:30 Saturday 12:00 – 22:30 New Application
|REGISTERED
|24-12-2021
|2021/6250/L
|Telephone kiosk west corner outside Russell Square (east of 29 Russell Square) London WC1B 5DP
|Change of use of telephone box (Sui Generis) to retail kiosk (Use Class E) and associated alterations.
|REGISTERED
|24-12-2021
|2021/5543/P
|Telephone kiosk west corner outside Russell Square (east of 29 Russell Square) London WC1B 5DP
|Change of use of telephone box (Sui Generis) to retail kiosk (Use Class E) and associated alterations.
|REGISTERED
|24-12-2021
|2021/6147/P
|The Warburg Institute Woburn Square London WC1H 0AB
|Demolition of an existing 7-storey painted steel fire escape stair and replacement with a new equivalent 7-storey PPC steel escape stair.
|REGISTERED
|23-12-2021
|2021/6242/L
|Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London WC1H 0AL
|Refurbishment and reconfiguration of selected areas comprising: a new extended entrance at Bedford Way, a reconfigured entrance at Thornhaugh Mews; insertion of a new platform lift at Level 3 and a platform lift serving Level 3 and 4; refurbishment of the foyers at Levels 1, 3 and 4 including the installation of fixed furniture and security gates; replacement of doors to the IALS building at Levels 4-9; and other associated works.
|REGISTERED
|22-12-2021
|2021/6235/P
|Institute Of Education 20 Bedford Way London WC1H 0AL
|Refurbishment and reconfiguration of selected areas comprising: a new extended entrance at Bedford Way, a reconfigured entrance at Thornhaugh Mews; and other associated works.
|REGISTERED
|22-12-2021
|2021/6208/A
|University College London Hospital Grafton Way London, WC1E 6DB
|Display of 4x internally illuminated shopfront signs and 2x halo illuminated projecting sign
|FINAL DECISION
|22-12-2021
|Granted
|2021/6197/P
|UCL Main Quad Gower Street London WC1E 6BT
|Use of the temporary teaching facility in Main Quad for a further three academic years (2022-2025).
|REGISTERED
|21-12-2021
|2021/6149/PVL
|Pret A Manger 14 Warren Street London W1T 5LL
|6 Tables, 12 Chairs and 2 Barriers Monday to Friday 08:00 – 20:00 Saturday 08:00 – 17:00 Sunday 08:00 – 16:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|17-12-2021
|2021/3586/P
|25 Goodge Street Upper Flat London W1T 2PN
|Erection of a single storey extension at roof level, installation of balustrade to enclose the new roof garden at fourth floor level and increase in height of the rear facade.
|REGISTERED
|17-12-2021
|2021/6075/P
|247 Tottenham Court Road, London, W1T 7HH; 3 Bayley Street, London, WC1B 3HA; 1 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; 2-3 Morwell Street, London, WC1B 3AR; and 4 Morwell Street, London, W1T 7QT.
|Details of Solicitor’s certificate of building contract required by condition 5 of Planning Permission 2020/3583/P dated 30/07/2021 for the ‘Demolition of 247 Tottenham Court Road, 3 Bayley Street, 1 Morwell Street, 2-3 Morwell Street and 4 Morwell Street and the erection of a mixed use office led development comprising ground plus five storey building for office use, flexible uses at ground and basement, residential use, basement excavation, provision of roof terraces, roof level plant equipment and enclosures, cycle parking, public realm and other associated works’.
|FINAL DECISION
|16-12-2021
|Granted
|2021/4685/A
|41 Marchmont Street London WC1N 1AP
|Display of 1x vinyl fascia sign and 1x internal digital display screen behind the glazing
|REGISTERED
|16-12-2021
|2021/5900/P
|Arthur Stanley House 40 – 50 Tottenham Street London W1T 4RN
|Discharge of Condition 8 (Wheelchair Accessability) and Condition 9 (Building Regulations Compliance) granted under reference 2017/4306/P dated 30/08/18 as varied by reference 2020/1547/P dated 08/01/21 for refurbishment of the existing eight storey Arthur Stanley House (ground plus seven storeys, with two lower ground floor levels), reconfiguration of the seventh floor and extension at the rear of the building and construction of a four storey plus basement new build element to the rear facing Tottenham Mews to enable a change of use from healthcare (Class D1) to a mixed use development comprising office floorspace (Class B1), flexible office (Class B1)/ healthcare (Class D1) floorspace at ground and first floor levels and 10 residential units (Class C3) (2 x 1 bed (private); 6 x 2 bed (private); 2 x 3 bed (social rented)) and associated landscaping fronting Tottenham Mews.
|REGISTERED
|13-12-2021
|2021/6031/T
|Ridgmount Private Garden Ridgmount Gardens London WC1E
|DD 5 Day Notice IN PRIVATE GARDEN: 1 x Hawthorn – Prune to monolith.
|REGISTERED
|09-12-2021
|2021/6026/PVL
|Shelagh Ryan Ltd t/a Lantana Fitzrovia 13-14 Charlotte Place London W1T 1SN
|7 Tables, 10 Chairs, 4 Benches (seating 8) and 2 Planters Monday-Friday 08:00-17:00 Saturday-Sunday 09:00-17:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|09-12-2021
|Granted
|2021/5133/A
|University College London Hospital Grafton Way London, WC1E 6DB
|Display of 4x internally illuminated shopfront signs and 2x halo illuminated projecting sign
|FINAL DECISION
|08-12-2021
|Granted
|2021/5667/L
|39-47 Gordon Square London WC1H 0PD
|The refurbishment of 39-47 Gordon Square will enable the relocation of the School of Law into the building alongside the School of Art. The building will be repaired and refurbished with new services installed. The refurbished building will have modernised teaching facilities and improved wellbeing facilities for staff and students including breakout spaces, tea points and an enlarged caf?.
|REGISTERED
|07-12-2021
|2021/5964/PVL
|Flower Burger 43 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RS
|4 Tables and 8 Chairs Sunday to Wednesday 10:00 – 22:00 Thursday to Saturday 10:00 – 22:30 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|06-12-2021
|Granted
|2021/5910/PVL
|Busaba 22 Store Street London WC1E 7DF
|12 Tables, 24 Chairs and 6 Barriers Monday to Saturday 11:00 – 23:00 Sunday 11:00 – 22:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|02-12-2021
|Granted
|2021/5890/PVL
|Amorino 21 Goodge Street London W1T 2PJ
|Tables 3, Chairs 6 Monday to Saturday 11:00 – 23:00 Sunday 11:00 – 22:00 New Application
|FINAL DECISION
|01-12-2021
|Granted