Camden Council has registered 20 planning applications so far during December 2021 in Bloomsbury ward (this list will be updated at the beginning of next month).

Among the monthly list are a number of applications for pavement licences to enable outside eating and drinking at Goodge Street, Store Street, Charlotte Street, Charlotte Place, and Warren Street; tree pruning at Ridgmount Gardens; and a roof extension at 25 Goodge Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.