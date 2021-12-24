Westminster Council has validated six planning applications in Fitzrovia West so far during December 2021 (this list will be updated at the beginning of next month).
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
- Dual /alternative use of the lower ground and ground floor levels as retail, office, gym and / or health clinic under Class E (a) (d) (g i) (e). 34 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 8BQRef. No: 21/08485/FULL | Received: Mon 13 Dec 2021 | Validated: Mon 13 Dec 2021 | Status: Pending
- Renewal of display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 28 Mortimer Street London W1W 7RDRef. No: 21/08152/AD7 | Received: Mon 29 Nov 2021 | Validated: Mon 06 Dec 2021 | Status: Decided
- Renewal of display for a temporary period of six months of a non-illuminated estate agent board located on the face of the building at a height of between 3m and 4.6m above pavement level and measuring 1.2m x 0.9m. 68 Great Portland Street London W1W 7NGRef. No: 21/08150/AD7 | Received: Mon 29 Nov 2021 | Validated: Mon 06 Dec 2021 | Status: Decided
- Use of the public highway for the placing of five tables, ten chairs and nine barriers in two areas measuring 4.9m x 1.20m and 3.6m x 1.20m in connection with the existing ground floor use. 190 Great Portland Street London W1W 5QZRef. No: 21/08113/TCH | Received: Fri 26 Nov 2021 | Validated: Thu 02 Dec 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of internally illuminated led fascia sign measuring 350mm x 3000mm Ground Floor 65 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7PSRef. No: 21/07725/ADV | Received: Wed 10 Nov 2021 | Validated: Tue 07 Dec 2021 | Status: Pending
- Display of an internally illuminated (letters only) fascia lettering measuring 1185mm x 231mm, an internally illuminated (letters only) fascia lettering measuring 830mm x 99.5mm, an externally illuminated projecting sign measuring 600mm diameter, and two internally illuminated menu boards each measuring 250mm x 335mm mounted on a 1600mm high post. Repainting the Rathbone Street façade at ground and first floor level.5 Charlotte Street London W1T 1RERef. No: 21/05951/ADV | Received: Fri 27 Aug 2021 | Validated: Tue 07 Dec 2021 | Status: Decided