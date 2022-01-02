14 Bedford Square. An application has been made for a premises licence to cover the lower ground floor.

An application has been made to Camden Council for a new premises licence at 14 Bedford Square in Bloomsbury and Fitzrovia.

Fourteen Bedford Square Ltd is seeking permission for a number of licensable activities within the lower ground floor of the building, including the showing of films, live music, late night refreshment, and the sale of alcohol for consumption on the premises. The premises is described as a co-working events space.

The hours requested for licensable activities are: Monday to Thursday, 10am to 11.30pm; Friday and Saturday 10am to midnight, and Sunday 11am to 10.30pm. A number of conditions have been offered in support of the application.

To view the details of the application and make a comment, search Camden’s public licensing register for the following reference:

APP\PREMISES-NEW\108126, 14 Bedford Square, London WC1B 3JA.

The last date for making a representation is 20 January 2022.

Residents may also contact The Bloomsbury Association for help and advice in responding to licensing applications.