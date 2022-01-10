Image: Westminster Women on Wheels / Westminster Cycling Campaign.

Cycling is enjoyable, gives you independence, and helps to keep you fit and healthy. Those are some of the reasons why in many countries such as The Netherlands more women than men cycle to get around. And it is why more and more women in London are doing this same.

This coming Sunday 16 January a family-friendly women’s ride will set off from near Marble Arch for a gentle and social ride along protected cycle lanes and quiet roads.

There will be a short ride to Parliament Square (about 15 minutes long) followed by a longer option along the Thames and back (about 40 minutes) if you want.

It is suitable for all ages and abilities say the organisers and you are advised to dress “warm and fabulous!” Don’t forget your gloves and make sure you have lights if you will be cycling home after sunset (4.20pm).

The whole ride will be led and marshalled and use protected cycle lanes or very quiet roads.

This ride is put on by Westminster Women on Wheels and Westminster Cycling Campaign, which is part of the London Cycling Campaign. The ride is organised by and for women but everyone is welcome.

Please register for the ride and say if you are bringing children. This is so that there are enough marshals to run a fun and safe event. Please do not come if you or any of your family have the symptoms of Covid.

Winter Wonder Ride. A family-friendly women’s ride. 1pm Sunday 16 January 2022. Please assemble near the Colicci Speakers Corner Cafe, near Marble Arch in the north east corner of Hyde Park. Please see Eventbrite page for more details and to register.