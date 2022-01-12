The Fitzrovia Play Association Millennium Mural on the Goodge Place wall of the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre. Designed by Brian Barnes, and painted with the help of local children in 2000. Photo: Fitzrovia News.

Tributes have been paid to mural artist Brian Barnes who died suddenly at his home in Battersea.

Better known for large artworks in south London, he was commissioned to paint the mural on the side of the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Centre in Goodge Place as part of a year 2000 project by the Fitzrovia Play Association.

Barnes, with the help of local children, transformed a blank wall on a street corner into a colourful history of the people and places of Fitzrovia.

Barnes passed away on Sunday 28 November 2021 reported MyLondon. There are obituaries in Brixton Buzz, and the Guardian.