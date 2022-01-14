A young oak tree. One of a hundred saplings planted by volunteers in Crabtree Fields public open space. Photo: Friends of Crabtree Fields.

Volunteers have this winter planted 100 trees as part of an ongoing project to restore and improve a Fitzrovia park.

The Friends of Crabtree Fields have planted saplings to repair existing hedges and create new habitat for wildlife in the park on the corner of Colville Place and Whitfield Street.

Saplings of hawthorn, rowan, blackthorn, silver birch, hazel, and common oak were provided free of charge by The Woodland Trust as part of a nationwide planting scheme.

Three volunteers worked over several mornings at the beginning of December to plant the saplings and cover the base of the plants with leaf mulch.

This is the second time the Friends have done a mass planting at Crabtree Fields. Last year they planted a similar amount of trees.

Crabtree Fields was opened as a green space in 1986 after local people successfully campaigned to turn a car park into a public garden.

Today the public open space is owned by Camden Council who employ contractors to empty the bins and a ground maintenance team to carry out repairs.

The Friends group meet every Saturday morning from 8am in the park to carry out nature conservation work, trim hedges, gather leaves to create small compost piles and mulch, create habitat for birds and insects, and sow seeds for wildflowers.