Camden Council has registered six planning applications so far this month in Bloomsbury ward. (This page will be updated with the full monthly list after the end of the month.)

Among the list of applications are plans to build a five storey extension within the courtyard of the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, 25 Howland Street; a change of use from commercial to residential at basement, ground floor, with front and rear alterations at 112 Cleveland Street; and tables and chairs at 260 Tottenham Court Road.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.