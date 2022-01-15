Camden Council has registered six planning applications so far this month in Bloomsbury ward. (This page will be updated with the full monthly list after the end of the month.)
Among the list of applications are plans to build a five storey extension within the courtyard of the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre, 25 Howland Street; a change of use from commercial to residential at basement, ground floor, with front and rear alterations at 112 Cleveland Street; and tables and chairs at 260 Tottenham Court Road.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Camden’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
|Application Number
|Site Address
|Development Description
|Status
|Date Registered
|Decision
|2021/6029/P
|25 Howland Street London W1T 4AJ
|Extension to the Sainsbury Wellcome Centre comprising a five storey building for scientific, academic and teaching (sui generis) along with associated works and landscaping
|REGISTERED
|14-01-2022
|2022/0106/PVL
|Crepe Coffee Chai 260 Tottenham Court Road London W1T 7RF
|11 Tables and 22 Chairs Monday to Sunday 08:00 – 20:00 New Application
|REGISTERED
|12-01-2022
|2021/5441/L
|Herbrand House 7 – 11 Herbrand Street London WC1H 0LH
|Retention of two dry air cooler units at roof level.
|REGISTERED
|12-01-2022
|2021/4774/P
|Herbrand House 7 – 11 Herbrand Street London WC1H 0LH
|Retention of two dry air cooler units at roof level.
|REGISTERED
|12-01-2022
|2021/5876/P
|112 Cleveland Street London W1T 6PA
|Change of use of basement and ground floors from commercial (Cass E) to a self-contained flat (Class C3) and works to partially open the front ligthwell and new pavement lights.
|REGISTERED
|10-01-2022
|2021/5825/P
|112 Cleveland Street and 10 Warren Mews London W1T 6PA
|External alterations to front to partially open the front lightwell with railings surround and new pavement lights, new door at basement level, and new window to the rear at first floor.
|REGISTERED
|10-01-2022