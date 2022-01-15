Westminster Council has validated five planning applications so far during January in Fitzrovia West. (The list will be updated after the end of the month.)
Among the list of applications are plans for alterations at 2a Great Titchfield Street; tables and chairs outside 3 Charlotte Place; and details of waste and recycling management required by previous planning permission at 78 Great Titchfield Street.
To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.
Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).
- Details of waste and recycling and a Servicing Management Plan, pursuant to condition 10 and 12 of planning permission dated 29 Novemeber 2021 (21/04911/FULL)
78 Great Titchfield Street London W1W 7QSRef. No: 22/00213/ADFULL | Received: Fri 14 Jan 2022 | Validated: Fri 14 Jan 2022 | Status: Pending
- Use of the public highway for the placement of three tables, six chairs and two planters in an area measuring 6.5m x 1.5m in connection with the ground floor restaurant.
3 Charlotte Place London W1T 1SDRef. No: 22/08770/TCH | Received: Tue 21 Dec 2021 | Validated: Tue 11 Jan 2022 | Status: Pending
- Installation of a door opening to provide access to the existing basement vaults.
Kenilworth House 79 – 80 Margaret Street London W1W 8TARef. No: 21/08740/FULL | Received: Tue 21 Dec 2021 | Validated: Tue 11 Jan 2022 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of 1st to 5th floor windows at south, east, norht and west facades with double-glazed metal and double-glazed timber units. (Linked with 21/08363/FULL)
United Kingdom House 2A Great Titchfield Street London W1W 6SPRef. No: 21/08364/LBC | Received: Tue 07 Dec 2021 | Validated: Thu 13 Jan 2022 | Status: Pending
- Replacement of 1st to 5th floor windows at south, east, norht and west facades with double-glazed metal and double-glazed timber units. (Linked with 21/08364/LBC)
United Kingdom House 2A Great Titchfield Street London W1W 6SPRef. No: 21/08363/FULL | Received: Tue 07 Dec 2021 | Validated: Thu 13 Jan 2022 | Status: Pending