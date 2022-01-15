Westminster Council has validated five planning applications so far during January in Fitzrovia West. (The list will be updated after the end of the month.)

Among the list of applications are plans for alterations at 2a Great Titchfield Street; tables and chairs outside 3 Charlotte Place; and details of waste and recycling management required by previous planning permission at 78 Great Titchfield Street.

To view the applications and make a comment, use the monthly list below and the links to the full application on the council website. There is a limited time to submit comments. If you have trouble with the link not working, use the application reference number and search Westminster’s planning website. The monthly list we publish is pulled from the council’s website and is correct at the time of publication.

Residents in the Westminster part of Fitzrovia can also seek advice on planning applications by contacting the Fitzrovia Neighbourhood Association (email: fna@fitzrovia.org.uk).